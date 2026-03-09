Africa: Middle East War and African Economies

editorial

The escalating crisis in the Middle East is no longer a distant geopolitical drama for Africa; it is an economic tremor felt from the ports of Lagos to the markets of Nairobi. For a continent already navigating debt pressures, inflation and currency volatility, instability in a region central to global energy and trade flows could not come at a worse time.

At the heart of the concern is oil. Many African economies are heavily dependent on imported refined petroleum products, even those that produce crude. Heightened tensions involving major regional actors such as Iran, Israel, the United States and Gulf states risk disrupting supply routes or triggering price spikes. When crude prices surge as they have already done days into the conflict in Iran, the immediate effect across Africa is higher fuel costs, increased transportation fares, and rising food prices.

Inflation, already stubborn in countries like Nigeria and Ghana, are being further exacerbated, squeezing households and shrinking consumer spending. Beyond oil, shipping routes are vulnerable. The Red Sea corridor and the Suez Canal remain vital arteries for trade between Africa, Europe, and Asia. The disruption has increased freight costs and insurance premiums.

For import-dependent African states, that translates into more expensive machinery, pharmaceuticals, and basic goods. For exporters--particularly those shipping agricultural produce or minerals--delays and rising costs erode competitiveness in global markets. Remittances are another fragile link. Millions of Africans work in Gulf countries, sending billions of dollars home annually.

A prolonged crisis that weakens Middle Eastern economies or disrupts labour markets could reduce remittance flows, cutting off a crucial lifeline for families and national foreign exchange reserves. In some African countries, remittances rival or even exceed foreign direct investment and development aid.

There is also the question of investment and aid. Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds have increasingly invested in African infrastructure, agriculture, and real estate. Political uncertainty could slow these capital flows, delaying projects that many African governments count on to stimulate growth. At the same time, global investors often respond to geopolitical crises by retreating to safer assets, leading to capital flight from emerging and frontier markets--including Africa.

Yet crises also present strategic openings. Oil-exporting African nations may benefit from higher global prices, boosting revenues--if managed prudently.

It is in the wider interest of the global economy for this conflict to end as soon as possible. Everything must be done to prevent a widening of front-lines or plunging the region or the entire world into a prolonged, messy military conflagration. US and Israel should limit Iranian civilian casualties and create an atmosphere for rapid rebuilding of Iran when the war ends. Iran should also stop targeting civilian populations. That is war crime!

With a population of over eight billion, a globalised world economy cannot afford a prolonged or expanded Middle East war.