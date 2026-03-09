Liberia: EPA, Actionaid Convene Post-COP30 Climate Stakeholders Workshop

MONROVIA — Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in partnership with ActionAid Liberia, has convened a national stakeholders workshop aimed at translating the country's commitments from the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) into practical actions at home.

The weekend gathering in Monrovia brought together government officials, civil society organizations, youth groups, academics and private sector representatives to review Liberia's engagements at COP30 and identify ways to align global climate commitments with national development priorities, including the government's ARREST Agenda.

Organizers said the workshop was designed to close the gap between international climate diplomacy and domestic implementation, ensuring that agreements reached at global climate negotiations produce tangible results for communities across Liberia.

Aligning Global Commitments With National Priorities

Discussions at the forum focused on several key issues, including a national briefing on Liberia's achievements and bilateral engagements during COP30, opportunities for climate financing to support adaptation and forest conservation, and strategies to strengthen coordination among stakeholders working on climate-related programs.

Participants also examined pathways for accessing international climate funding, particularly through mechanisms linked to forest protection initiatives such as the Tropical Forest Forecasting Facility and other global climate financing instruments.

The workshop also emphasized the importance of integrating climate action into national development strategies to strengthen resilience against climate-related shocks.

EPA: Liberia Strengthening Climate Leadership

Delivering remarks at the workshop, EPA Executive Director and CEO Dr. Emmanuel King Urey Yarkpawolo said Liberia's participation in COP30 represented a shift from simply attending global climate negotiations to actively influencing climate diplomacy.

"Our success at COP30 was not just about showing up; it was about securing Liberia's future," Yarkpawolo said. "We have returned with clear mandates on forest financing and adaptation. This workshop is about ensuring that the Ministry of Agriculture, the Forestry Development Authority and our local communities are all reading from the same playbook to translate these global commitments into tangible projects."

He noted that Liberia's engagement at the summit reinforced the country's commitment to stronger forest governance, climate resilience and environmental justice.

According to Yarkpawolo, the workshop also provides an opportunity to support the development of Liberia's updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0) -- the country's revised climate action plan under the Paris Agreement.

ActionAid: Climate Justice Must Reach Communities

Also addressing the gathering, ActionAid Liberia Country Director Elizabeth Dato Gbah said climate action must prioritize vulnerable populations, particularly women and smallholder farmers who are disproportionately affected by climate change.

"ActionAid is proud to partner with the EPA in this effort," Gbah said. "For us, the outcomes of COP30 must reach the woman farmer in Gbarpolu and the youth in Grand Kru. Climate finance should not remain a high-level discussion but must translate into resources that build resilience at the grassroots level."

She emphasized the need for climate policies and funding mechanisms to directly support communities that face the most severe environmental and economic impacts of climate change.

UNDP Reaffirms Support

For his part, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Country Representative Aliou Dia reaffirmed the organization's commitment to supporting Liberia's climate goals.

Dia said UNDP remains a key partner in helping Liberia navigate the technical and financial requirements needed to access international climate financing, including the Loss and Damage Fund and other global green finance mechanisms established to support vulnerable countries.

He stressed that sustained international support will be essential as Liberia works to strengthen climate resilience and implement its national climate commitments.

Preparing for COP31

The workshop also provided an opportunity for stakeholders to begin early discussions on Liberia's preparations for the next global climate summit, COP31.

Participants underscored the need for continued collaboration among government institutions, development partners and civil society organizations to ensure Liberia maintains momentum in advancing environmental reforms and sustainable development.