Liberia: Elephant Kills Elderly Man in Gbarpolu County

GUYANTA — A tragic wildlife encounter has left residents of Guyanta Town in Bopolu District, Gbarpolu County, in shock after a man in his late 60s was reportedly killed by an elephant while checking his traps in the forest.

The victim, identified as Sumoru Kamara, was found dead on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, several hours after he ventured into a forest area approximately four hours' walking distance from the town. According to community sources, Kamara had gone into the forest earlier in the day to inspect traps he had set when he encountered a mother elephant believed to have been moving through the area.

The situation quickly turned deadly. Residents later discovered his lifeless body bearing multiple bruises and visible signs consistent with an elephant attack. Witnesses reported that elephant waste and other traces were found around the scene, suggesting the elderly man had been trampled during the encounter.

Following the discovery, a coroner jury examined the circumstances surrounding the incident and concluded that there was no foul play involved in Kamara's death, confirming that the fatal injuries were the result of a wildlife attack.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The incident has heightened anxiety across Guyanta and surrounding communities, where residents say encounters with elephants have become increasingly frequent.

Locals complain that the animals regularly destroy farms and threaten livelihoods. Residents of the town and its surrounding towns and villages say the situation has placed them in a difficult position because elephants are protected under Liberia's wildlife conservation laws, making it illegal to kill them even when they pose a threat.

They recalled a recent incident in which eight individuals in Bopolu District were reportedly fined US$500 each for killing an elephant, a punishment that many in the community say discourages them from defending their farms and personal safety. "We are frustrated," one resident said. "The elephants can destroy our farms and now even kill people, but we cannot protect ourselves because the law will punish us."

The Forestry Development Authority (FDA), which oversees wildlife conservation in Liberia, along with local leaders, have urged citizens to exercise caution when entering forest areas known to be habitats for elephants. However, residents argue that caution alone is not enough and are calling on the FDA and the government to take urgent preventive measures to reduce human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Among the demands being raised by community members are increased monitoring of elephant movements, the creation of buffer zones between wildlife habitats and farming areas, and compensation for families whose farms or relatives are affected by elephant attacks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The death of Kamara has now intensified the debate over how Liberia can balance wildlife protection with the safety and livelihoods of rural communities living near forest reserves. Currently, the FDA has not announced any specific new measures in response to the incident, but residents in the affected communities are calling for the immediate intervention of the government to prevent further loss of life.