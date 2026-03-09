Liberia: Govt to Develop 200 Hectares of Rice Farmland in Grand Bassa As Nuetah Begins County Tour

BUCHANAN — The Liberian government has announced plans to develop 200 hectares of rice farmland in Grand Bassa County as part of efforts to boost domestic food production, Agriculture Minister Alexander Nuetah said while launching a county tour aimed at strengthening engagement with farmers and expanding agricultural output.

Speaking during a meeting with farmers and agricultural stakeholders in Buchanan, Nuetah said the initiative will be implemented through the IFAD-supported Smallholder Agriculture Transformation and Agribusiness Revitalization (STAR) Project, targeting swamp areas suitable for rice cultivation.

The minister said the initiative forms part of the government's broader "Liberians Feed Yourselves Agenda," a national strategy intended to increase local food production and reduce Liberia's heavy reliance on imported food.

"For Grand Bassa County this year, we will pilot 200 hectares," Nuetah said. "The team will identify swamp areas that have not yet been developed so that we can support farmers to increase rice production."

Rice Production a National Priority

Nuetah emphasized that rice remains a top agricultural priority for the government because it is Liberia's staple food and accounts for a significant share of the country's import bill.

He said expanding local rice cultivation is critical to reducing the millions of dollars Liberia spends annually importing the commodity.

"We are focusing on rice because it is the staple food for Liberians," he said. "If we increase local production, we can reduce the amount of money the country spends on rice imports."

The minister also acknowledged the numerous challenges facing farmers nationwide, including poor feeder roads, limited access to markets, high production costs and the lack of modern processing equipment.

"Everywhere in the country farmers are challenged," Nuetah said. "They need training, better market access and improved infrastructure, especially feeder roads that allow them to transport their produce."

Pepper Export Prospects

During the meeting, Nuetah disclosed that the government is also exploring opportunities to export Liberian pepper, noting that investors from Turkey and China have expressed interest in importing the commodity.

However, he stressed that farmers must organize themselves into stronger cooperatives and increase production levels to meet potential international demand.

"If farmers organize themselves and produce in volume, we can support them with dryers and facilitate export opportunities," he said.

Farmers Highlight Production Challenges

Farmers attending the engagement used the opportunity to outline several obstacles affecting agricultural productivity in the county.

James G. Otto, a local farmer, called for greater government support in areas such as land preparation, farm equipment and agricultural processing.

Otto said farmers involved in palm cultivation, cocoa farming and livestock production continue to face high operational costs, particularly for livestock feed and farm inputs.

"Processing is a big challenge for us," Otto said. "When we process palm locally using manual methods, it takes a lot of time and reduces the profit farmers are supposed to make."

Minister Tours Agribusiness Investment

As part of his visit to Grand Bassa County, Nuetah also toured K&K Investment and Organic Feedings Cooperative Inc., an agribusiness located in Buchanan.

The company, owned by CEO Michael Kphoghomu, operates a 15,000-bird poultry farm, along with a hatchery, piggery and goat farm. The enterprise also runs a mini guest house and restaurant and employs 45 workers and approximately 75 contractors.

Nuetah praised the investment, describing it as an example of the type of private-sector participation needed to expand Liberia's agricultural sector.

"We see K&K as a potential partner in the development of agriculture in Liberia," the minister said, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between government and agribusiness investors.

County Tour Continues

The Grand Bassa visit marks the start of the minister's broader assessment tour of southeastern Liberia.

Nuetah is expected to travel to River Cess, Sinoe and Grand Kru counties, where he will hold similar engagements with farmers, visit agricultural concessions and assess farming activities in those regions.

Officials say the tour is intended to strengthen government engagement with rural producers while identifying opportunities to expand agricultural production and investment across the country.