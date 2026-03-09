Liberia: Blocked Drainages Threaten $100m Japan Freeway and Key Monrovia Roads, Engineers Warn

Blocked drainage systems packed with garbage and stagnant water are threatening the structural lifespan of the Japan Freeway, the $100 million highway rebuilt with Japanese grant aid, as well as other key road corridors in Monrovia, engineers and residents warn.

A recent tour by The Liberian Investigator found drainage channels along the Japan Freeway, the ELWA-RIA corridor and the Redlight-to-ELWA link heavily clogged with plastic waste, mud and household garbage. In several locations, culverts were partially blocked while others were completely sealed by debris, leaving water trapped dangerously close to road surfaces and raising concerns about road durability, environmental hazards and public safety.

Engineers warn that if the situation persists, the consequences could be severe -- from accelerated road deterioration and costly repairs to dangerous driving conditions and flooding in nearby communities.

A Major Infrastructure Investment at Risk

The Japan Freeway, formerly Somalia Drive, is one of Liberia's most significant road infrastructure projects in recent years. The 13.2-kilometer highway was reconstructed with grant aid from the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), expanding the road from two lanes to four and easing congestion between the Freeport of Monrovia and Redlight Market.

Completed in July 2021 at an estimated cost of $100 million, the road has played a critical role in improving traffic flow and commercial transport in the capital.

However, visible drainage neglect now threatens the durability of the highway and other connecting corridors.

During the tour, reporters observed stagnant pools of contaminated water collecting along sections of the road. In other areas, drainage channels were filled with plastic bags, decomposing organic waste and sediment washed in by rain.

Drivers who use the road daily say the situation is worsening.

"Technology is advancing every sector of government for better service delivery and value for money," said Mohammed Mannah, a commercial driver with more than 10 years of experience navigating Monrovia's roads. "But when the drainages are blocked like this, it puts the road in an uncomfortable situation."

Engineers Issue Stark Warning

Engineering experts say blocked drainage systems pose a serious threat to the lifespan of roads.

David D. Wounuah, president of the Engineering Society of Liberia (ESOL), said drainage is one of the most critical components of road design and maintenance.

"In engineering we often say the three most important things in road construction are drainage, drainage and drainage," Wounuah explained. "When drainages are blocked, you are significantly reducing the lifespan of the road."

Water accumulation on asphalt surfaces or beneath pavement layers weakens the road's structural base and accelerates deterioration.

"The easiest way to destroy a road is to keep water there," Wounuah said.

Once water penetrates beneath asphalt layers, cracks, potholes and surface deformation begin to appear, eventually leading to costly structural failure.

According to Wounuah, a road designed to last 20 to 25 years could begin showing visible deterioration within five to six years if drainage systems remain blocked.

Beyond structural damage, he warned that clogged drainages can lead to flooding in surrounding communities and create serious safety risks for motorists.

Overflowing water can conceal potholes or damaged pavement, forcing drivers to swerve suddenly, sometimes into oncoming traffic.

Research Highlights Drainage Risks

Engineering research supports these warnings.

Studies consistently identify drainage as a decisive factor in road design, construction and maintenance. A 2023 article published by the American Institute of Physics (AIP) noted that drainage systems must effectively transport water to discharge points to prevent structural damage to pavement systems.

Poor drainage can increase moisture levels within pavement layers, reducing their strength and triggering several forms of damage, including mud pumping, stripping in bituminous layers, corrugation and base failure.

These failures often force governments to undertake costly repairs or full reconstruction long before a road reaches its intended design life.

Researchers recommend routine drainage maintenance, improved inspection systems and stronger public awareness campaigns to prevent waste disposal into drainage channels.

A gallery of clogged drainages along the Japanese Freeway and the ELWA Road (RIA Highway)

Safety and Environmental Concerns

Blocked drainages also present environmental and public health risks.

Stagnant water provides breeding grounds for mosquitoes and contributes to erosion along road embankments. Meanwhile, decomposing household waste trapped in drainage channels releases methane gases and acidic compounds that can further weaken surrounding surfaces.

"If your road is designed for 20 to 25 years and you have your drainages blocked with dirt, within five to six years those roads start deteriorating," Wounuah stressed.

Municipal Responsibility

Experts say responsibility for routine drainage maintenance lies primarily with municipal authorities.

Under city ordinances, the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) and the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) are responsible for sanitation management and drainage maintenance within their jurisdictions.

"When you see the Ministry of Public Works entering drainage clearance, it means the issue has gone beyond routine maintenance," Wounuah said. "At that point it becomes a structural problem."

He noted that preventive maintenance is significantly cheaper than repairing damaged roads.

Routine drainage cleaning could cost municipal authorities only a few hundred dollars per kilometer annually, compared with more than $1 million per kilometer required for structural rehabilitation by the Ministry of Public Works.

Public Works Cites Ongoing Efforts

Officials at the Ministry of Public Works acknowledge the drainage challenges but say steps are being taken to improve maintenance capacity.

Benjamin Myers, director of communications at the ministry, said the government recently acquired new drainage cleaning equipment through the Liberia Urban Resilience Project (LIRP), a $40 million World Bank-supported initiative.

"Just a fortnight ago the Liberia Urban Resilience Project purchased and delivered drainage cleaning equipment, including four trucks and two back loaders," Myers said. "These have been provided to expand the ministry's capacity to maintain drainages."

He also confirmed that a local contractor has been engaged to clean drainages along the Japan Freeway throughout 2025.

However, Myers said recurring waste dumping continues to undermine these efforts.

"So often when those drainages are cleaned, before another rainy cycle they get clogged again because of poor waste management or weak implementation of policies," Myers said.

He stressed that municipalities have the statutory mandate to regulate waste disposal.

"It must not always be pointed at the Ministry of Public Works when the municipality is there and they have that responsibility to ensure these things are done," he added.

PCC: Public Behavior Remains a Challenge

Officials at the Paynesville City Corporation say sanitation teams conduct routine cleaning but face persistent challenges from illegal dumping.

Jeremiah Kpadeh Diggen, PCC's director of communications and media, said behavioral patterns among some residents continue to undermine sanitation efforts.

"The biggest challenge we face is the mindset of some residents," Diggen said. "Some willfully dispose of waste in the drainages or facilitate the process by giving their garbage to disadvantaged individuals to dump."

The city has launched awareness campaigns through radio broadcasts and community engagement to encourage residents to subscribe to licensed Community-Based Enterprises for waste collection.

Authorities say enforcement efforts have also intensified. Several residents have been arrested and fined by the Paynesville City Police for illegal dumping.

"We have made significant strides in maintaining a cleaner Paynesville," Diggen said. "But some residents are still beating the system by carrying out illegal dumping in drainages and other parts of the city."

Protecting Liberia's Roads

Engineers say Liberia's roads are national assets that require coordinated management by government institutions and the public.

Wounuah noted that the National Road Fund allocates 25% from every petroleum product purchase toward road maintenance and suggested that some of those resources could help support drainage management.

"If routine maintenance of the road is supposed to be done by PCC or MCC, they must play their role while the Ministry of Public Works plays its part," he said.

Without stronger enforcement and public cooperation, experts warn that Liberia risks allowing preventable neglect to undermine roads built to serve the country for decades, wasting millions in taxpayer and donor-funded infrastructure investments.