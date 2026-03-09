Liberia: Leaked Audios, Documents Reveal Conflicting Accounts in Ldea Probe Into Confiscated Cash, Agency Says Funds Deposited At Cbl Pending Investigation

Monrovia — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) is facing renewed scrutiny following leaked audios and internal documents that reveal conflicting accounts regarding the seizure of a large amount of cash during a drug arrest at the Bo Waterside border in Grand Cape Mount County.

The controversy stems from the February 19, 2026, arrest of Bubakar Jalloh, an 18-year-old Guinean national residing in Caldwell, who was apprehended with 519 packs and 19 strips of Tapentadol/Tramadol at the Bo Waterside Point of Entry along the Liberia-Sierra Leone border.

Authorities estimated the street value of the drugs at US$72,348.22 (approximately L$13,022,500).

However, the issue attracting public attention is the conflicting reports regarding cash allegedly found in the vehicle used to transport the drugs.

Conflicting Situation Reports

Leaked documents obtained by Spoon Network show three separate situation reports allegedly written by Special Agent Abdulai F. Kromah, County Commander of the LDEA in Grand Cape Mount County. The reports provide inconsistent details regarding whether money was seized and, if so, how much.

First Report: No Money Mentioned

The first situation report, dated February 19, 2026, described the arrest of suspect Bubakar Jalloh and the seizure of the drugs but made no reference to any money being discovered during the operation.

According to the report, LDEA officers intensified vehicle searches at the Bo Waterside border after receiving intelligence about a large shipment of Tapentadol/Tramadol expected to pass through the crossing.

During the operation, officers intercepted a Toyota minibus bearing license plate BA-6936, in which the drugs were discovered concealed.

The report stated that the driver fled the scene prior to the search, leaving his assistant driver, Bubakar Jalloh, who was subsequently arrested and turned over to investigators in Grand Cape Mount County for further processing and trial.

Second Report: US$100,000 Discovered

In a second report bearing the same date, the narrative of the arrest remained largely the same, but an additional detail appeared.

The report stated that US$100,000 was discovered in a black bag located on the front seat of the vehicle during the search.

Third Report: US$150,000 Found

A third report, also attributed to Commander Kromah, provided yet another version of events.

In that report, the amount of money allegedly discovered in the vehicle was listed as US$150,000, again found in a black bag on the front seat of the minibus.

The report stated: "Based upon receiving the intelligence, we intensified our routine search on all vehicles crossing the border, which led to the arrest of suspect Bubakar Jalloh. Prior to the search, the driver escaped, leaving his assistant driver. During the search, the sum of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand United States Dollars (US$150,000) was found in a black bag on the car's front seat."

The existence of three separate reports with different details has raised questions about the accuracy of the official record.

Leaked Audios Deepen Mystery

The controversy deepened after leaked audio recordings surfaced, reportedly from an investigation conducted by the LDEA Professional Standards Division.

In one recording, Officer James Blackie, who participated in the arrest, confirmed that both drugs and money were discovered during the operation.

Blackie stated that a large quantity of tramadol was found and that a substantial amount of cash was discovered under the driver's seat, but he said he did not know the exact amount or even the currency involved.

He said he immediately informed his commander and handed the money over.

Another officer in the recordings alleged that LDEA Deputy Director Patrick B. Kormazu attempted to transport the impounded minibus around 10:00 p.m., but officers of the National Security Agency (NSA) reportedly prevented the vehicle from being moved at night.

Customs Raises Concerns

Further confusion emerged from the account of Pauline Sona Goll, a Customs officer stationed in Grand Cape Mount County.

In a recorded statement, Goll said Customs was never informed that money had been seized during the drug operation.

"On February 19, we did not receive any cash. If there were cash arrested by any of the institutions here, they can bring it forward to determine whether it is beyond the threshold, so we can take the government's percentage," she said.

Under Liberian law, customs authorities are required to assess seized cash to determine whether it exceeds the legal threshold for government forfeiture.

LDEA Responds

Responding to the controversy, the LDEA maintains that US$150,000 was indeed confiscated along with the drugs.

According to the agency, the money has been deposited at the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation and court proceedings.

The agency also stated that the suspect involved in the case has been turned over to the courts and is currently in pre-trial detention awaiting trial.

Broader Concerns

The latest controversy comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the LDEA. Since the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, the agency has undergone several leadership changes.

In 2025, President Boakai appointed a new leadership team headed by Fitzgerald T. M. Biago, who has led aggressive operations against drug trafficking across the country.

Authorities say these operations have resulted in major drug seizures and raids on communities believed to be hubs for illicit drug activities.

However, analysts say the current controversy underscores the need for greater transparency and clarity in the agency's operations.

They argue that providing a clear explanation regarding the conflicting reports would help restore public trust and confidence in Liberia's fight against drug trafficking.