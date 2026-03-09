Liberia: Bishop Brown Warns Ongoing Demolitions Could Haunt Boakai's Legacy - Urges President to Engage Landowners to Prevent Chaos, Mass Displacement

Monrovia — The former President of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) Bishop Kortu Brown has called on the Unity Party (UP) led-government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to desist from threatening the livelihoods of ordinary Liberians by demolishing their homes and businesses in Monrovia and other parts of the country.

Bishop Brown is the Founder and Senior Pastor of the New Water in the Desert Apostolic Pentecostal Church located in Brewerville, outside Monrovia

Amid increasing hardship and sufferings amongst Liberians, government, backed by armed security officers, have embarked on the demolition of thousands of homes and businesses in Monrovia and other parts adjacent.

It action stemmed from ruling from the courts in longstanding land dispute cases and the need to clear alley and right-out ways of structures illegally constructed to carry out developments.

However, thousands of citizens have been made homeless in various communitie including Saye Town, Wroto Town, Airfield, and 72nd communities in Monrovia and Paynesville respectively as a result of government's action.

But speaking in an interview with Reporters at his church edifice recently, Bishop Brown pointed out that the demolition of the homes and businesses of struggling Liberians is a serious security issue that could haunt the legacy of President Boakai in the future.

He observed that the demolition which is already being viewed to have a sinister motive and provocative by the victims, must not be taken for granted.

He maintained that it is unacceptable for citizens in the diaspora and elsewhere to claim hundreds of acres of land which have already been developed and occupied by Liberians who struggled to construct their homes and businesses in those areas.

Bishop Brown emphasized that though adherence to the rule of law by government is welcoming, President Boakai should "temper justice with mercy."

"I don't know what is happening during this Joseph Boakai's time. I don't understand. Somebody been living somewhere for 60 years and someone come and say they have the mother deed (for that place). Why people are claiming land now from 60 to 70 years ago in very old communities? See what happened in Gaye Town; some of the people even won the land cases and they know that the land there belong to their parents. We are not saying that people should not respect the law, but government needs to see this as a serious security issue and address it," he stated.

He noted that during these difficult times, government should find a remedy for those who stay away for years and now claiming hundreds acres of land along the main streets, though Liberians have constructed their homes and resided in those areas for several decades.

Prevent chaos

Bishop Brown said government should be "sensitive" to address this issue to prevent chaos in the society.

He observed that the livelihoods of victims of the ongoing demolition would go backward if government fails to bring relief to them.

He condemned lawmakers calling for government to continue the demolition of citizens' homes and businesses without being justly compensated.

"We don't want any chaos in this country because, Liberians have seen enough chaos. That's why the government needs to calculate well. It's not everything that is necessarily expedient. The government has to be compassionate. " he added.

Engage land owners

Bishop Brown called on government, through President Boakai, to engage with those claiming ownership of occupied lands to discourage them from demolishing the homes of citizens.

He said government's intervention or engagement would help curtail the growing wave of desperation on reclaiming properties, especially lands, that has engulfed the nation.

Relocated them

He encouraged government to also put in place a relocation plan for citizens who have won land dispute cases by providing them lands elsewhere.

"We are calling on the government to engage and use all the tools available to it to be able to resolve these issues. We want the government to ensure that we do not have insecurity in our country. People should not get desperate about this (reclaiming land business). We encourage the Government of Liberia to do whatever is possible. If somebody is reclaiming five acres where people have already built and are living there, government can relocate that person. We have to find a way to show our citizens some compassion," he added.

Bishop Brown maintained that gains being made by the government would be eroded if actions are not taken to address the heartbreaks, pains and sorrows which have characterized its ongoing demolition exercise.

Challenges

Speaking further, Bishop Brown called on government to address existing challenges, instead of speedily effectuating court actions to displace its citizens.

He observed that coordination amongst public officials and the application of the rule of law remains a challenge for the government.

He said government remains struggling to address main priorities to improve the living conditions of its citizens.

Bishop Brown maintained that though government focus on infrastructural developments, including the procuring of yellow machines to construct and rehabilitate roads across the country is welcoming, concerns being raised by citizens, specially the rise in the prices of basic commodities in the leeward areas must be addressed.

He noted that authorities at the Ministries of Commerce and Transport must ensure that ongoing road construction and rehabilitation positively reflect in the prices and fares of goods and transportation.

He maintained that the high level of sycophancy amongst public officials by bad-mouthing others to gain favor must be discouraged.

"It doesn't make sense to say that the prices are lower but you cannot see it on the counter. We want to see more visible efforts. One of the ways government officials can really please the President is to do their work. Going to the radio, spending your time arguing with other people by writing on Facebook will not solve the problems. The President himself supposed to ensure that people perform their duties," he stated.

Bishop Brown emphasized that Liberia would move forward if public officials realize that the country and its citizens are faced with numerous challenges and execute their assigned tasks and responsibilities.

"The government needs to accept that the country is challenged economically. Liberians are facing difficult times. The Head of State needs to ensure that the people he appoints do whatever they are asked to do and they are able to do their duties in a way that it affects the lives of the ordinary people," he noted.

He called on government to take practical actions by setting up goals with a clear timeline and inform the citizenry to address the "economic pains" and curtail the high level of disenchantment amongst the locals.