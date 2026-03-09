Liberia: LNTA Joins Celebration of International Women's Day, Emphasizes Importance of Mentorship

Monrovia — The Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA) was one of many public institutions that led the charge of celebration of this year's International Women's Day (IWD), with emphasis of supporting programs and policies that uplift women and girls in society.

Celebrated annually on March 8, IWD is a global day recognizing the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women while calling for accelerated action on gender equality. Originating from early 20th-century labor movements, it is now a day for rallies, celebration, and advocacy worldwide.

However, this year's occasion was held on Friday, March 6, 2026 - two days earlier because the main date would had been on Sunday, a non-working day. This year's celebration was held under the global theme: "Give to Gain," and under the national theme: "Give to Gain: Support Women for National Development."

Speaking in an exclusive interview with this paper following the official parade, Madam Princess Eva Cooper, Director General of LNTA, emphasized the importance of mentorship and the need of creating sustainable professional platforms for women and girls in Liberia.

She pointed out that her organization prioritizes female empowerment as a daily commitment rather than a singular event, stressing that tourism encompasses everything.

Director General Cooper indicated that tourism initiatives can serve as a catalyst for economic independence and personal success throughout the country.

The head of the LNTA also offered a motivational message to Liberian women, urging them to confidently pursue their ambitions and showcase their unique talents.

"Today is an important day for all women. My general message to the women of Liberia is be who you want to be. Follow your dreams. Don't let anyone tell you it. You have what it takes and to showcase your talent. Go after your voice," added the LNTA boss.

Several other officials of the LNTA also expressed excitement for their role in the national event as a young institution.

Madam Venue G. Kolubah, head of Human Resource at LNTA, also extolled the women of Liberia as they joined the world to celebrate international day that aims to promote the image of women around the world.

Gender Focal Person at the LNTA, Madam Peggy Williams Bello, described the participation of LNTA as a memorable undertaking and a significant milestone in the history of the newly born public entity.

She lauded the LNTA head who gave it all to ensure that the institution played a leading role in the program.

She called on the women of Liberia to build confidence and resilience in whatever endeavor to get on par with their males counterparts.