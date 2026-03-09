Ghana's Progress Depends On All of Us - President

President John Dramani Mahama has implored Ghanaians to play their part in the realization of the Ghana every citizen dreams of -- a Ghana desirous of all in leadership.

According to him, the Ghana every citizen dreams of could not be achieved by only the efforts of those in leadership.

"As your President, I pledge to serve with integrity, humility, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of our people. But Ghana's progress cannot rely solely on my leadership. It will depend on every citizen doing their part. Wherever you are, whatever you do, do your part with excellence. Do it for Ghana, do it for Africa, and do it for the generations yet unborn," he said in a national address to mark Ghana's 69th independence anniversary in Accra on Friday.

The anniversary, on the theme: 'Building Prosperity, Inspiring Hope,' was attended by the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Michael Drew, Ghana's former presidents, John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and other statesmen.

As doyen of Africa's political renaissance, President Mahama said Ghana would continue to lead by example to demonstrate that democracy, economic reform, and African unity could succeed together.

President Mahama also stated that as the country inches closer to its 70th anniversary, citizens must make the vision of its forebears a reality.

"As we approach the milestone of our 70th anniversary next year, let us commit to a vision for the next decade: A Ghana where no child goes to bed hungry. A Ghana where quality education is truly free and accessible to all. A Ghana where healthcare is excellent and affordable... a Ghana where every citizen, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or gender background, can pursue happiness and fulfilment," he underlined.

He said inasmuch as independence granted freedom, it also demands responsibility; stressing the need to re-establish discipline in national life and in how public resources are managed.

"We must reignite patriotism, not the chest-thumping, superficial kind, but the quiet, consistent patriotism that makes a citizen pick up litter even when no one is watching, that makes a public servant treat every person with dignity, that makes an entrepreneur choose to invest at home rather than send capital abroad.

"We must embrace nationalism, the kind that recognises that our first loyalty is to Ghana, that we rise or fall together, and that our diversity of ethnicity, religion, and language is our strength, and not our weakness. And we must embody loyalty to country above all else, above loyalty to party, tribe, or person. Ghana is bigger than any one of us," he highlighted.

President Mahama said the government noted the dexterity of the Ghanaian youth and was working to create an environment where talents would flourish. He, however, challenged the youth to hone their skills relentlessly, be disciplined, professional, and reliable because opportunities favour the prepared.

The President recommitted to the fight against corruption, stating that the canker had devastating effects on healthcare delivery, quality education, amongst other sectors of the economy, and mocks the fact of independent heroes.

"Under my leadership, we will not pay lip service to fighting corruption. The war has been waged against it, and the fight will be intensified. I have insulated anti-corruption bodies from political interference and made it clear that no one, regardless of position or party, is above the law," he warned.