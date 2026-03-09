Ghana: Police Picks Up Student Over Publication of Obscene Material Online

The Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has arrested a student, Nhyira Papa Kojo Egyir Hayford, over publication of obscene material online.

A Police brief said on Friday, February 27, 2026, the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team came across a viral intimate video circulating on social media involving Hayford, a 23-year-old student, during cyber patrol.

It said the content was posted on the Snapchat public account by the above named @biggforddd123.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The police brief said the recordings involved multiple females, with recordings dating between 2023 and January 26, 2026.

Related Articles

It said the suspect was immediately invited and questioned about the videos, and he admitted to posting them on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Hayford indicated that they were in response to a TikTok challenge known as "Anti Shakira's."

"He further admitted to recording another sex video in 2023, which he claimed to have sold to an American woman known as Naya, for USD600 equivalent to GH¢6,500 at the time.

One of the women featured in the videos, identified as Portia Ampofo, was also invited to the station for investigation," the statement disclosed.

The brief said on the facts established during an interview, the suspect was handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department Special Investigation Unit headquarters for further investigation.

On the night of March 5, Hayford was released on police enquiry bail as investigations continued.

The brief cautioned the public against posting obscene and other related materials online, saying the act was against the laws of the land.

"The police will go all out to ensure that the Internet is safe for every Ghanaian," it indicated.