Nigeria: Pipe-Borne Water - Still a Scarce Commodity

Water is undoubtedly one of the most essential commodities for human survival. It sustains life, supports agriculture and industry, and remains fundamental to public health. Yet in Nigeria, access to clean pipe-borne water remains a major challenge. Sixty-six years after independence, millions of Nigerians still struggle daily to obtain safe water for drinking, cooking, and sanitation.

Pipe-borne water was introduced in Nigeria in the early twentieth century during the colonial era. The Iju Water Works in Lagos, established in 1910, was one of the earliest water supply systems in the country. The first official commissioning of a water supply project in Nigeria took place in 1915 at the same facility, primarily serving colonial residents on Lagos Island.

Over time, pipe-borne water spread to other regions of the country and continued expanding up to the early 1970s. During this period, several urban centres benefited from government investments in water infrastructure as part of broader development efforts.

However, as urbanisation accelerated, rapid population growth and mass construction of houses and factories placed heavy pressure on existing water infrastructure. Instead of expanding to meet rising demand, many systems deteriorated due to poor maintenance, weak planning, and inadequate investment, leading to a steady decline in pipe-borne water availability.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Recent national surveys referenced by WashNigeria show that only about 11 percent of Nigerians currently have access to pipe-borne water. Even more troubling is that only about 4 percent of the population has water piped directly into their homes or premises, leaving the vast majority without reliable access.

Despite huge financial resources reportedly committed every year by federal, state, and local governments to improve water supply, the reality remains discouraging. Many projects are poorly executed, abandoned, or unable to function effectively, while existing facilities often suffer from neglect.

As a result, many Nigerians have resorted to self-help solutions. Urban residents commonly dig boreholes or wells to secure water for their households, while many rural communities rely almost entirely on streams and other untreated sources for their daily needs.

The health consequences are severe. Waterborne diseases such as cholera, typhoid fever, dysentery, and hepatitis A and E continue to claim lives across the country. It is estimated that between 117,000 and 150,000 deaths occur annually in Nigeria due to illnesses linked to unsafe water.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is unfortunate that 66 years after independence, Nigeria is still unable to guarantee access to clean pipe-borne water for its citizens. This represents a serious failure of governance, particularly at the state and local government levels, which are closest to the people. The time to act is now, as the nation can no longer continue to grapple with avoidable deaths caused by poor water quality.

Tochukwu Jimo Obi, Obosi in Anambra State