Nigeria: Terrorists Attack Two Nigerian Military Bases

9 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yakubu Mohammed

Security sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the attacks were launched overnight on Monday.

Terrorists suspected to be members of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have attacked two military bases in Goniri and Kukawa, Borno State, reportedly killing a commanding officer and some soldiers.

Security sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the attacks were launched overnight on Monday. The exact number of people killed in the attacks have yet to be verified.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The terrorists also destroyed military operational vehicles. However, many of them were reportedly killed in the attack on the military base in Kukawa.

Daily Trust quotes a resident of Kukawa as saying the attack on the base there started after midnight.

"They (terrorists) stormed the town from multiple directions and launched an attack on the military camp," the source told the newspaper.

Philip Brant, a jihadi researcher, said the attack on the Goniri military base was repelled by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the attacks come four days after the terrorists invaded four military camps in Mainok, Jakana, Marte and Konduga. In a statement last week, the Nigerian Army said it repelled all the attacks and eliminated many terrorists, although a senior officer and an unspecified number of soldiers were also killed.

Soldiers repelled coordinated Boko Haram attacks on Borno communities - Nigerian Army

The army buried some of the slain soldiers on Saturday.

The army has not issued a statement about the latest attacks. Appolonia Anele, the spokesperson for the army, has not responded to an enquiry sent to her.

Last year, ISWAP launched what it described as "Camp Holocaust", overrunning at least 16 military bases, according to a report by Malik Samuel, a researcher with Good Governance Africa (GGA). The Institute of Security Studies (ISS) estimates that about 500 people were killed in not the less than 200 attacks staged under the deadly campaign.

The horror campaign seems to have taken a sharp turn, with the insurgents deploying sophisticated weapons including armed drones.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.