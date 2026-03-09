Nigeria: Breaking - Appeal Court Invalidates PDP's Ibadan Convention, Fines Turaki-Led Faction

A three-member panel of the panel unanimously dismissed the appeals brought before it by the Mr Turaki-led faction of the party.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Monday, upheld the decision of the Federal High Court in Abuja invalidating the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held in Ibadan, Oyo State, between 15 and 16 November 2025.

The convention, which went on in defiance of court decisions, produced the Taminu Turaki leadership of the party.

The court also awarded N2 million as cost against the appellants comprising Mr Turaki and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The judgement is the first decisive pronouncement of an appellate court on the controversial convention, after months of conflicting decisions at the High Court level in Abuja and Ibadan.

Aggrieved sides are expected to appeal against the judgement at the Supreme Court, whose eventual decision is expected to finally decide the legitimate leaders of the PDP.

