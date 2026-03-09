Nigeria: Breaking - Appeal Court Invalidates PDP's Ibadan Convention, Fines Turaki-Led Faction

9 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ndidiamaka Ede

A three-member panel of the panel unanimously dismissed the appeals brought before it by the Mr Turaki-led faction of the party.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Monday, upheld the decision of the Federal High Court in Abuja invalidating the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held in Ibadan, Oyo State, between 15 and 16 November 2025.

The convention, which went on in defiance of court decisions, produced the Taminu Turaki leadership of the party.

A three-member panel of the panel unanimously dismissed the appeals brought before it by the Mr Turaki-led faction of the party.

The court also awarded N2 million as cost against the appellants comprising Mr Turaki and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The judgement is the first decisive pronouncement of an appellate court on the controversial convention, after months of conflicting decisions at the High Court level in Abuja and Ibadan.

Aggrieved sides are expected to appeal against the judgement at the Supreme Court, whose eventual decision is expected to finally decide the legitimate leaders of the PDP.

...More details later.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.