Gambia: Peter Obi to Arrive in Banjul Today for Refela's Landmark Women's Conference

9 March 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Banjul is poised to take centre stage on the global map as Peter Obi, former Nigerian presidential candidate, and former governor of Anambra State arrives to join distinguished delegates at Refela's landmark women's conference.

The event is organised under the visionary leadership of Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe of Banjul, who also serves as President of Refela, Vice President Global Parliament of Mayors and Founder of The Rohey Malick Lowe Women and Girls Initiative. The gathering is expected to draw hundreds of women leaders, former Vice President of The Gambia, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, senior government officials, and international dignitaries.

The Refela conference, regarded as the network's largest assembly to date, positions The Gambia as a hub for dialogue on women's empowerment and leadership. With Mayor Lowe's dual role amplifying Banjul's influence, the event is not only a celebration of women's voices but also a showcase of the country's rising prominence on the global stage.

Delegates will engage in high-level discussions, reinforcing Refela's mission to advance inclusive governance and sustainable development.

Refela International The Gambia Chapter has become a household name across the nation, particularly in rural communities, thanks to its unprecedented achievements in women's empowerment. From providing clean, potable water to offering scholarships, the organisation has transformed lives.

Most recently, it signed off on the drilling of dozens of boreholes across the country, bringing relief to communities grappling with acute water shortages.

The event will open at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre, where discussions will focus on accelerating women's representation, safeguarding rights, and strengthening protections for women and girls.

On the second and third days, proceedings will move to the African Princess Hotel, with sessions dedicated to building capacity among women leaders. Organisers say the conference would also highlight blind spots in maternal health and education, female genital mutilation, as well as the exclusion of women's voices from decision-making processes that shape communities.

This landmark conference is more than an event - it is a statement of intent. It signals The Gambia's growing role in shaping the global conversation on gender equality, leadership, and sustainable development.

With Banjul on the global stage, the Refela conference is expected to amplify calls for inclusive governance and sustainable development, while reinforcing the country's role as a hub for women's empowerment across Africa.

