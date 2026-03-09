Gambia/Senegal: All Eyes Set On Senegal, Gambia Int'l Friendly

All eyes are set on Senegal and The Gambia international friendly match.

The Senegambia derby clash between the Terranga Lions and The Scorpions is slated for 31st March 2026 at the Stade Abdoulaye Wadda at 7pm.

Senegal will use their international friendly match against The Gambia to prepare themselves set for the 2026 World Cup.

The Terranga Lions snatched qualification to the global biggest football showpiece after finishing top-spot in Group B of the qualifiers with 24 points in ten group matches.

Senegal won seven matches and drew three.

The Terranga Lions were unbeaten during the global biggest football showpiece qualifiers.

The Gambia will use their international match against Senegal to prepare themselves ready for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Scorpions failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after finishing third-place in Group A of the qualifiers with 8 points after six group matches.