Nigeria: Commanding Officer Shot Dead As Boko Haram Hits Another Military Base

VOA
A Boko Haram fighter (file photo).
9 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Boko Haram terrorists have overrun another military camp in Borno State, killing the commanding officer and other officers.

The latest attack happened in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State in the early hours of Monday.

A source from the town revealed that the insurgents attacked the military base around 12:30am.

"They (terrorists) stormed the town from multiple directions and launched an attack on the military camp," the source said.

Another security source said that the insurgents dislodged the troops from the base, set vehicles ablaze and carted away ammunition.

"I cannot say much about the casualties but it's very sad that we also lost the CO (commanding officer) here," one of the security sources said

Last month, the insurgents had attacked the military base but the gallant troops repelled the attack, killing many terrorists.

The brave response was commended by the community, which earned the Commanding Officer accolade and he was widely celebrated, particularly on social media.

The lawmaker representing Kukawa LGA in the Borno State House of Assembly, Karta Maina Ma'aji Lawan, also celebrated with the troops at the time.

Commenting on the latest attack, the lawmaker said it was sad that the military base was overrun this time around.

The attack comes after terrorists attacked a military base and Internally Displaced Persons camp in Ngoshe town, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno, killing an unspecified number of soldiers and civilians.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.