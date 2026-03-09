Nigeria: Tinubu Lauded Over Extension of Raw Shea Nut Export Ban

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended for approving the extension of the ban on the export of raw shea nuts, a policy widely seen as a move to boost local processing and strengthen Nigeria's agro-industrial value chain.

An engineer and agribusiness strategist, Alex Omaghomi, who applauded the decision, described it as a significant step towards promoting value addition in the country's agricultural sector.

The export restriction, recently extended for another year from February 26, 2026, to February 25, 2027, aims to encourage domestic processing and reduce the export of raw agricultural commodities.

Omaghomi said the policy signals a growing recognition that Nigeria must begin to process more of its agricultural produce locally in order to maximise economic benefits.

"Every time we export raw commodities, we export industrial jobs, technical expertise and the economic multipliers that come with manufacturing," he said.

According to him, Nigeria's agricultural sector remains one of the largest contributors to the national economy, accounting for over 22 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

However, he noted that most agricultural commodities are still exported in raw or semi-processed form, limiting the country's ability to capture the full economic value of its production.

He explained that industries such as cocoa, cassava, cotton and shea have enormous potential for value addition if supported by policies that promote local processing and industrial development.

Omaghomi stressed that strengthening domestic processing capacity would not only create jobs but also reduce Nigeria's dependence on imported finished goods derived from its own raw materials.

He added that the extension of the export ban could help stimulate investment in processing facilities, expand industrial capacity and enhance Nigeria's competitiveness in global agricultural value chains.

The agribusiness expert further urged policymakers to complement the restriction with broader agro-industrial policies that integrate engineering innovation, modern processing technologies and infrastructure development.

He maintained that such measures would position agriculture as a major driver of industrial growth and economic diversification in Nigeria.