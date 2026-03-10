Nigeria: National Single Window Not Taking Revenue From Agencies - Govt

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has partnered with National Single Window to sensitize top customs officials in Lagos on the benefits and usage of the National Single Window platform.

This is just as the Director of the National Single Window project, Tola Fakolade, clarified that the project would not take away the revenue collection function of any agency.

This emerged yesterday at the sensitization program, which took place in Lagos ahead of the phase one launch of the National Single Window (NSW) scheduled for 27th March, 2026.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The programme brought together top customs officials from various commands in the state.

The program featured presentations and demonstrations on the Nations Single Window platform, highlighting its features and benefits.

The NSW platform is a digital solution that enables the electronic submission and processing of import and export-related documents.

The Director of the National Single Window project emphasized that the NSW platform is designed strictly to facilitate trade and streamline processes across government agencies involved in import and export operations.

According to Fakolade, the platform will not encroach on the statutory revenue functions of any agency.

"The National Single Window is not taking any revenue from agencies. What it will do is facilitate ease of trade by integrating processes and improving transparency across all participating agencies," he explained.

He further stressed that the initiative is not a tool for tax collection by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS). Rather, it is a presidential project established to modernize Nigeria's trade infrastructure.

"The National Single Window is a presidential initiative with a steering committee made up of all relevant government agencies, each duly represented and led by the Presidency. Though the project is funded by the Nigeria Revenue Service, the goal is not to compete with any agency but to improve collaboration and efficiency," Fakolade added.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, O.A. Adebakin, highlighted the strategic importance of the platform for Nigeria's global trade competitiveness.

Adebakin noted that the National Single Window would significantly enhance operational efficiency within Customs while improving Nigeria's standing in international trade circles.

She stated that by digitizing and harmonizing trade-related procedures, the platform would help position Nigeria more favorably in the global trading environment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The National Single Window will improve the image of Nigeria in the committee of nations as it relates to trade. It will simplify processes, reduce delays, and strengthen transparency within the system," Adebakin said.