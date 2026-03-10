Nigeria: NFF Disciplinary Committee Sanctions Clubs, Referee Over Match Incidents

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Disciplinary Committee has imposed fines and other sanctions on several football clubs and a referee following investigations into incidents arising from recent league matches.

The decisions were taken during the committee's meeting held on March 3, 2026, to review protests involving matches in the Nigeria National League (NNL) and the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

In the first case, the committee considered a protest filed by Gombe United FC over their December 21, 2025 match against Jigawa Golden Stars FC at the Pantami Stadium.

The committee found that the centre referee initially awarded a goal kick in the 90+4 minute of the game. However, supporters of the home team invaded the pitch and pressured the referee to change the decision to a penalty kick, an action considered a breach of league regulations.

It also discovered that the referee submitted two conflicting reports on the incident, while allegations that he acted under duress could not be substantiated. In protest against the penalty decision, players of Jigawa Golden Stars refused to continue with the match.

As a result, Gombe United were fined N1 million for the crowd encroachment, while the centre referee, Terwase Chia, was suspended for the remainder of the season for professional misconduct. Jigawa Golden Stars were also fined N500,000 for abandoning the match, while the game was declared concluded with a 0-0 result.

In another ruling, the committee reviewed a protest involving Wikki Tourist FC and Katsina United FC following their February 8, 2026 encounter at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium. Investigations showed that Wikki Tourists failed to provide adequate security, allowing unauthorized persons into restricted areas. Supporters were also found to have thrown stones onto the field of play.

The committee upheld a N2 million fine for inadequate security and additional N1 million fines each for unsporting conduct and throwing dangerous objects. It also reduced an earlier sanction requiring the club to move its home matches to Jos to a five-match stadium ban.

Similarly, Kwara United FC were sanctioned following crowd disturbances during their February 18, 2026 match against Rivers United FC at the Rashidi Yekini Main Bowl Stadium.

The committee fined the club N2 million for poor security and N1 million for failing to control supporters. An additional N2 million was imposed as compensation for damages and medical treatment of match officials and visiting team members. The club was also penalized with a three-point and three-goal deduction and handed a five-match stadium ban.