Liberia: Fire Guts Three Businesses On Gbarnga Broad Street As Residents Decry Absence of Fire Service

Published: March 9, 2026

GBARNGA, Bong County -- A devastating fire has destroyed the upper floors of three adjacent commercial buildings on Broad Street in Gbarnga, leaving business owners counting their losses as residents expressed frustration over the absence of the Liberia National Fire Service.

The affected establishments include Paulma Store, owned by businessman Paul Sarlie, Up Steps Entertainment Center, owned by James Mulbah, and West Africa Enterprise. All three structures are multi-story buildings situated in the heart of the city.

According to eyewitnesses, the blaze began from the upper portion of one of the buildings before rapidly spreading to the other two establishments. The fire engulfed the entire upper sections of the structures, causing extensive damage and forcing business owners and bystanders to scramble in an attempt to salvage goods.

Store owners and relatives managed to retrieve limited merchandise, but much of the property was destroyed as the fire intensified.

More than fifty bystanders gathered at the scene, watching helplessly as the buildings burned for over two hours. With no firefighting equipment available, some residents and relatives of the store owners attempted to extinguish the flames using bottled water, but their efforts proved ineffective.

Police officers later arrived to regulate the growing crowd and prevent possible theft as the fire continued to rage. However, their presence did little to calm the frustrations of onlookers who demanded immediate firefighting intervention.

Some residents, including bystander Justine Bedell, openly protested the situation, chanting that they needed the fire service rather than police officers who were unable to stop the blaze.

"We don't need police, we want fire service," some of the crowd shouted as the buildings continued to burn.

Several residents also criticized the Bong County administration for what they described as the lack of adequate emergency response logistics, including the absence of a functional fire truck in the county.

The incident has once again highlighted longstanding challenges facing the Liberia National Fire Service in Bong County.

Bong County Fire Service Commander Joseph Paye has confirmed that the fire service detachment in the county was evicted from its office by court order and has since been without an office facility. According to him, the fire service has not yet secured another office space, a situation that continues to affect the institution's operations in the county.

Paye explained that the court's decision, which is tied to plans to renovate the building, left the fire service struggling to secure a new location despite appeals to county authorities for assistance. He further noted that the absence of a permanent station has also delayed the deployment of fire trucks intended for the county.

Meanwhile, business owners affected by the Broad Street blaze were seen standing near the charred structures, visibly disappointed as they assessed the damage to their properties.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.