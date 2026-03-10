Nigeria: IWD 2026 - UN Women Push for Closure of Nigeria's Gender Inequality Gaps, Others

The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), has called for stronger action to close gender inequality gaps in the country as it remains the greatest human rights challenge of the time and one of the most powerful drivers of sustainable development and peace when addressed.

The the UN Women Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Beatrice Eyong, made the call at a media parley organised in Abuja to mark the International Women's Day 2026, under the theme: "Rights. Justice. Action."

Eyong said currently Nigeria continues to face alarmingly high levels of gender-based violence, and too many survivors still struggle to access justice.

According to her, justice must reach survivors in the courts, in their communities, and increasingly, in digital spaces where technology-facilitated abuse is growing at a frightening pace.

"Gender equality is fundamentally a matter of power, and in Nigeria, that power gap remains stark. Women hold just 3.9 per cent of parliamentary seats, one of the lowest rates globally, and this severely limits inclusive decision-making and national progress.

"Neither rights nor justice can be realised without action; action backed by resources, political will, and sustained partnerships," Eyong said.

She said in response to these challenges, UN Women is leading advocacy for the passage of the Special Seats for Women Bill, working across sectors to secure constitutional reforms that guarantee women a meaningful place at the decision-making table.

Eyong also said the body is supporting the Ministry of Women Affairs to expand and strengthen the National Sexual Offender Database, an essential tool for accountability that prevents perpetrators from moving across states undetected.

"Furthermore, we are working closely with traditional and religious leaders to challenge and dismantle harmful norms that sustain impunity, advancing the Secretary-General's call for zero tolerance and zero excuses for violence against women.

"To ensure these changes are sustainable, UN Women is working with the Ministry of Women Affairs to institutionalise Gender-Responsive Budgeting at the federal and state levels. This ensures that budgets intentionally prioritise maternal health, girl-child education, the care economy, women's safety, and economic empowerment initiatives.

"Beyond policy, we are expanding partnerships with the financial and private sectors to unlock new funding streams for women-led businesses and community-based solutions. We are also strengthening women's participation in peace and security processes through Nigeria's Third National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security," she added.

Also speaking, the acting deputy country representative for UN Women in Nigeria, Patience Ekeoba, stressed the need for shifting social norms to sustain women's empowerment efforts.

Ekeoba noted that commemorations such as International Women's Day help build momentum for advocacy and awareness.

"People will do things when they know that others are doing it. That is how social norms around behaviour change and women's empowerment play out. This year's theme rights, justice and action for women and girls is a robust one that allows us to ensure every right women are entitled to is achieved.

"Global frameworks such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women provide a strong platform for action. We may not be where we want to be, but the hearts and minds of people are changing," she said.

For her part, the president, League of Women Voters of Nigeria, Irene Awunah - Ikyegh, noted that advocacy efforts around the Special Seats Bill have intensified engagement with lawmakers across the country.

Awunah - Ikyegh said with support from UN Women and other partners such as the League of Women Voters, the group established Special Seats Advocacy Gender Desks within the National Assembly to engage legislators directly.

"We secured the permission to set up the Special Seats Advocacy Gender Decks at the Chamber of the National Assembly to engage legislators one-on-one and expose them to the nitty-gritty of the bill.

"It is very exciting to note that most of those who have supported the bill are from the north, predominantly from the northeast. More than 200 endorsements had been secured before the close of last year.

"A bloc of over 38 parliamentarians known as Youth in Parliament were inaugurated as champions on the floor of the House to engage their colleagues and convince them to vote for the bill.

"Five women will be supported to run for one elected position so that we have more women in the race and give them the opportunity to step down for each other just as men often do," she added.

A representative of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, Ifeanyi Chukwu Eze, said the organisation has expanded its advocacy for the Special Seats Bill across the country with the support of UN Women.

She said lessons from the unsuccessful attempt to pass the bill in 2021 informed new strategies to mobilise support.He disclosed that the advocacy network has now expanded from 18 states to 30 states, with plans to engage state legislatures on the proposed reforms.

"We realised that galvanising efforts across all the states strategically was needed to get the bill known and supported. One of the things we have started doing is establishing Gender Advocacy Desks across state Houses of Assembly to deepen understanding of the bill.

"We are mobilising over 4,000 women across the 30 states to speak to their representatives and push for the passage and adoption of this bill," she added.