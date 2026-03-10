Liberia Supreme Court - Vulgar Social Media Attacks Not Protected By Free Speech

Published: March 9, 2026

MONROVIA -- The Supreme Court of Liberia has declared that freedom of speech under Liberia's Constitution does not protect vulgar, profane, or abusive language directed at individuals, warning that such conduct, especially on social media, constitutes an abuse of constitutional rights and can carry legal consequences.

Speaking on the Court's activities for the March 2026 Term of Court, Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay referenced a contempt proceeding involving Justin Opa Yeazean of Ziah Town, Tappita District in Nimba County, whose social media comments targeting members of the Supreme Court bench triggered the legal dispute.

In a landmark opinion delivered February 13, 2026, the Court clarified that while citizens are free to criticize public officials, that criticism must be grounded in evidence and expressed within the bounds of civility.

"Anyone who has evidence of wrongdoing by a justice or public official is free to criticize and pursue lawful remedies, including impeachment through the Legislature," the Court noted, stressing that constitutional rights must be exercised responsibly.

In its opinion, the Court interpreted Article 15(a) of the 1986 Constitution alongside Articles 5(b) and 14, emphasizing that while freedom of expression is guaranteed, it is not absolute.

Article 15(a) provides that "every person shall have the right to freedom of expression, being fully responsible for the abuse thereof." According to the Court, the clause clearly anticipates that the right may be misused and therefore places responsibility on citizens to avoid abusing the privilege.

The Court held that engaging in vulgarity, profanity, and explicit insults, particularly the public description of women's private parts on social media, amounts to an abuse of freedom of speech and undermines the dignity of individuals and the country.

The ruling further noted that the framers of the Constitution, including the late constitutional scholar Amos Claudius Sawyer and members of the Constitutional Advisory Assembly, never intended the constitutional guarantee of free speech to permit indecent or degrading language.

Instead, the Court said, the provision was designed to encourage constructive dialogue, healthy debate, and the exchange of ideas essential to democratic governance.

The opinion also cited Article 5(b), which mandates the government to preserve and promote positive Liberian cultural values compatible with national progress. According to the Court, vulgarity and profanity cannot be considered positive cultural values deserving constitutional protection.

Article 14 was likewise referenced, noting that the enjoyment of fundamental rights may be limited by law when necessary to protect public safety, order, morality, and the rights of others.

In the Yeazean case, the Chief Justice said the accused launched repeated attacks against members of the Supreme Court bench without evidence while using insulting and abusive language that could erode public confidence in the judiciary.

Following due process proceedings before the Court, Yeazean reportedly appeared and pleaded for mercy. The Court subsequently found him guilty of contempt.

However, in what the bench described as a balanced approach combining justice with mercy, the Court sentenced him to six months' conditional imprisonment. As part of the judgment, Yeazean must publish a public apology in three widely circulated newspapers for five consecutive days and file a behavior bond committing not to repeat such conduct.

Chief Justice Gbeisay also acknowledged several legal practitioners who helped educate the public about contempt proceedings during the controversy. Among those recognized were Counsellors Tiawan Saye Gongloe, Kanio Gbai Gbalah, Arthur Johnson, Lawrence Suah, and Saymah Syrenius Cephus.

According to Chief Justice Gbeisay, contempt powers have existed for centuries and remain essential for protecting the authority and integrity of judicial institutions.

Speaking about public conduct, the Chief Justice expressed concern about Liberia's past reputation as a lawless society in the sub-region and stressed the need for greater civility in national discourse.

The judiciary also urged the executive and legislative branches of government to enforce disciplinary measures against public officials who engage in vulgar or abusive conduct.

At the same time, the Court clarified that no government official enjoys immunity for using profanity or vulgar language against citizens in public settings.

Chief Justice Gbeisay reaffirmed that the Court remains open to addressing any conduct properly brought before it, noting that the judiciary's inherent authority is to maintain discipline, uphold the rule of law, and preserve public order in the Republic.

In a separate development, the Chief Justice praised the administration of Joseph Nyuma Boakai for increasing the judiciary's budget allocation. He noted that, prior to the current administration, the judiciary received less than 3% of the national budget.

According to the Court, the increase reflects the government's commitment to strengthening the rule of law and supporting judicial independence.

However, the judiciary also reminded the government of unresolved salary deductions affecting judges dating back to 2018, when harmonization measures reduced judicial benefits. The Court said the matter remains pending before the Supreme Court but expressed hope that it can be resolved through cooperation among the three branches of government. A partial payment was reportedly made in 2024.