Nigeria: Atlantis Hospital Reacts to Doctor's Suspension Over Death of Adichie's Son

Atlantis Pediatric Hospital has reacted to the suspension of its Chief Medical Director following investigations into the death of the 21-month-old son of renowned Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The suspension was issued by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel (MDPIP) over circumstances surrounding the death of the child, Nkanu Esege, which occurred at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital.

In a statement issued on Monday, the management of Atlantis Pediatric Hospital said it received a letter dated February 25, 2026, but delivered on March 5, informing it of the panel's decision to place its Chief Medical Director on interim suspension.

While acknowledging the communication, the hospital said it had reservations about the development and would engage appropriate professional and regulatory channels to address issues arising from the decision.

Despite the suspension, the hospital maintained that its medical professionals acted within the bounds of professional responsibility.

"As a healthcare institution dedicated to pediatric care, Atlantis Pediatric Hospital remains steadfast in its commitment to the highest standards of medical practice, patient safety and professional responsibility," the statement read.

"We are confident that all our medical professionals exercised reasonable duty of care and judgment in the discharge of their duties and this will be established in due course."

The hospital explained that the matter is already before the Lagos State Coroner's Court, which is conducting an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

According to the management, the ongoing proceedings informed its decision to refrain from further public comments in order to respect the judicial process and preserve the integrity of the inquiry.

"Due to the pendency of this matter before the court and out of respect for judicial integrity and process, our hospital will exercise restraint in making any public commentary on matters that are currently before a court of law," the statement added.

The hospital also reaffirmed its commitment to cooperate fully with the coroner's inquest and any other lawful process aimed at establishing the facts surrounding the incident.

Management extended condolences to the Adichie-Esege family over the loss of their child, describing the death as deeply painful.

It further assured patients, families and stakeholders that it would continue to engage constructively with relevant authorities in the interest of transparency and the proper determination of facts, while maintaining the highest standards of pediatric healthcare practice.