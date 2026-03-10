Nigeria: 'I've Never Fought My Husband Over Infidelity' - Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

9 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Nollywood icon Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has opened up about the strength and trust that have sustained her 30-year marriage, revealing she has never had to confront her husband over infidelity.

In an interview on the Afropolitan podcast, the actress and philanthropist described her union with husband Matthew Ekeinde as built on mutual trust, selflessness, and zero ego clashes. She emphasized that she has never fought over another woman in their three decades together.

"I've been married to him now 30 years. I've never fought over a girl, you know?" Omotola said. "He doesn't disturb me. If I have to go to my work, I go to my work. I come back. He trusts me totally. I trust him."

The mother of four stressed that divorce is not an option for her personally, though she made it clear she is not against it for others.

"Divorce is not an option for me. It doesn't mean it's not an option for you. Let's get that straight. I'm not against divorce," she clarified. "I just always believe that marriage is a very personal thing. My marriage can never be the same thing as your marriage. No two marriages are the same because no two persons are the same."

Omotola explained that every relationship has different "ingredients," and what works for her may not apply to others facing trust issues or betrayal.

"You might be dealing with someone that has broken your trust and you're trying to build that back," she noted. "So those things are different... For me, how do you want to penetrate? It's going to be very hard because I know this person. I've been with this person for 30 years, since I was 18."

The veteran actress praised her husband's character, describing him as "very selfless" and free of ego, qualities she credits for the peace and longevity of their marriage.

With over three decades in the acting profession, Omotola is known for movies like Blood Sister, RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story, Alter Ego, amongst others

