Nigeria: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Omitted From Nigeria's UN Women Delegation Amid Controversy

A controversy has erupted in Nigeria's Senate over the country's delegation to the 2026 session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) at the United Nations in New York, with Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan reportedly excluded despite earlier indications that she would be part of the trip.

The global women's conference, which began Monday in New York, brings together government officials, activists, and policymakers to discuss gender equality and women's empowerment.

Senator Ireti Kingibe, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, had earlier threatened to boycott the conference if Akpoti-Uduaghan was excluded. However, a letter dated March 5, 2026, confirmed that only two senators--Kingibe herself and Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire--were officially nominated and registered to attend the CSW event.

Documents circulating online suggest that Akpoti-Uduaghan may have initially been considered for participation. A WhatsApp message allegedly sent by an aide linked to Kingibe requested Akpoti-Uduaghan's international passport data page for the conference.

The development has raised questions about representation at a global women-focused forum, with critics questioning why a male lawmaker received one of the two Senate-sponsored slots. A video of Kingibe previously assuring Natasha that she would be included in the delegation has circulated widely on social media.

It remains unclear whether Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan will self-sponsor her participation, as she did for the Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting in New York last year, following her suspension from some legislative duties.