Nigeria: Former Super Eagles Coach, Onigbinde Dies At 88

High Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde, the first indigenous Nigerian coach of the Super Eagles and a revered Modakeke high chief, has passed away.

The family announced his death in a statement signed by Mrs. Bolade Adesuyi, confirming that the football icon and community leader died a few minutes ago.

"With great gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of this great man: a Modakeke High Chief, the 1st indigenous Nigerian Super Eagles football coach, father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend - High Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde," the family statement read.

The family expressed deep appreciation for his fulfilled life and immense contributions to Nigerian football and the nation at large.

"We thank God for the fulfilled life and your contributions to the Nigeria nation and the world as an unequalled football coach," the statement continued. "We pray that your soul will rest perfectly in the bosom of your & our Lord Jesus Christ. Good night till we meet to part no more."

High Chief Onigbinde, widely regarded as one of Nigeria's most respected football figures, made history as the first Nigerian to coach the senior national team. His tenure and lifelong dedication to the sport left an indelible mark on generations of players and fans.

He was also the first indigenous coach to lead the Super Eagles to a FIFA World Cup when did so in 2002 in South Korea and Japan

Final funeral arrangements will be communicated later by the family.

The football community, sports stakeholders, and Nigerians across the country have begun paying tributes to the late coach, describing him as a pioneer, mentor, and true patriot whose legacy will endure for years to come.