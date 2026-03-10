Nigeria's First Indigenous Super Eagles Coach, Onigbinde, Is Dead

9 March 2026
This Day (Lagos)

Foremost Nigeria's football coach and administrator, Chief Adegboye Festus Onigbinde, is dead. He was aged 89 years.

The passage of the Modakeke, Osun State High Chief was announced by one of his daughters, Mrs Bolade Adesuyi.

According to the statement, the first indigenous Nigerian coach of the Super Eagles died on Monday evening.

"We announce the passing of this great man, a Modakeke High Chief, the first indigenous Nigerian Super Eagles coach, father, husband, grand father, Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde who passed unto the great beyond a couple of minutes ago, " observed the statement from the family.

The statement added that the family thanked God for the fulfilled life and contributions made by the late coach

to the nation and world as an unequalled football coach.

He was one of the most respected CAF and FIFA's Technical Study Group member in his life time, contributing meaningfully to global football development.

The family promised to announce the final funeral arrangements at the appropriate time.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.