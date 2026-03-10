Nigeria's First Indigenous Super Eagles Coach, Onigbinde, Is Dead

Foremost Nigeria's football coach and administrator, Chief Adegboye Festus Onigbinde, is dead. He was aged 89 years.

The passage of the Modakeke, Osun State High Chief was announced by one of his daughters, Mrs Bolade Adesuyi.

According to the statement, the first indigenous Nigerian coach of the Super Eagles died on Monday evening.

"We announce the passing of this great man, a Modakeke High Chief, the first indigenous Nigerian Super Eagles coach, father, husband, grand father, Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde who passed unto the great beyond a couple of minutes ago, " observed the statement from the family.

The statement added that the family thanked God for the fulfilled life and contributions made by the late coach

to the nation and world as an unequalled football coach.

He was one of the most respected CAF and FIFA's Technical Study Group member in his life time, contributing meaningfully to global football development.

The family promised to announce the final funeral arrangements at the appropriate time.