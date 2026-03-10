Nigeria: U.S. Embassy Warns of Possible Terror Threat Against American Facilities, Schools in Nigeria

The United States Embassy in Abuja has warned of a possible terrorist threat targeting American facilities and U.S.-affiliated schools in Nigeria, urging U.S. citizens in the country to take additional security precautions.

In a security advisory issued by the embassy on late on Monday evening, American nationals were advised to remain vigilant, especially when travelling to the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, and institutions affiliated with the United States.

"The U.S. Embassy in Abuja informs U.S. citizens of a possible terrorist threat against U.S. facilities and U.S. affiliated schools in Nigeria," the advisory, which was first sighted on X, formerly known as Twitter, stated.

The embassy urged U.S. citizens to adopt precautionary security measures, including varying their travel routes and schedules when visiting U.S. diplomatic facilities or related institutions.

"The Embassy recommends that U.S. citizens take additional precautions when travelling to the U.S. Embassy, the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, and U.S. affiliated schools, to include varying times and routes," it said.

According to the advisory, heightened awareness of surroundings and avoiding predictable routines could significantly reduce personal risk.

"Increasing awareness of your surroundings, avoiding predictable routines, and reviewing general security precautions with your family can help reduce your risk," the embassy added.

As part of the recommended safety measures, the embassy urged American citizens to remain alert in public places and avoid large gatherings.

Among the specific actions outlined were: "Be aware of your surroundings; keep a low profile; review your personal se-curity plans; vary your regular routes; keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency; stay alert in public places; avoid crowds and demonstrations; and familiarise yourself with emergency exits when entering buildings."

The embassy also encouraged U.S. citizens to remain informed about security developments and travel risks in Nigeria by consulting official travel guidance."For additional information about threats and risks to travellers in Nigeria, please visit the Nigeria Country Information page on travel.state.gov," it noted.

Despite the advisory, the embassy confirmed that its consular services remain operational.

"The Consular Sections of Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos remain open," the statement added, urging citizens to continue monitoring official communication channels for further updates.