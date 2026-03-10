Nigeria: Demolition Protests - Rights Groups Petition PSC, Demand Justice for Soweto, Others

No fewer than 15 civil society and human rights organisations have petitioned the Police Service Commission (PSC), calling for an urgent investigation into the conduct of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Moshood.

The petition concerns the alleged abduction, assault and torture of activist Hassan Soweto during a protest against forced evictions in Lagos.

In a petition dated March 9 and addressed to the PSC Chairman, Hashimu Argungu, the groups accused the police chief of abuse of power, unlawful arrest and torture during the January 28, 2026 protest.

Signatories to the petition include Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Justice and Empowerment Initiatives (JEI), Movement for the Transformation of Nigeria (MOTiON), Take It Back Movement (TIB), Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR) and Activista Nigeria, among others.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The protest, which reportedly drew over 5,000 participants from communities such as Makoko, Owode Onirin, Oworonshoki and Ajegunle, was organised to demand an end to alleged illegal demolitions and forced evictions in the state.

According to the petitioners, the demonstration was peaceful until police officers allegedly fired tear gas near the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alausa, injuring several protesters and a passer-by.

One of the protesters, Kafayat Muftahudeen, was reportedly hospitalised for seven days at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital after being struck by a tear-gas canister.

The groups further alleged that Soweto, who led the protest, was arrested on the orders of the police commissioner, blindfolded, handcuffed and beaten by officers.

A medical report issued by Dr. Oluwadara A. Badejo of Cityview Hospital, Ogba, reportedly confirmed multiple injuries consistent with blunt-force trauma.

They also claimed that while detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, the activist was denied access to his lawyer and family members.

The organisations urged the PSC to institute an independent investigation into the alleged assault, torture and unlawful detention of the activist and other protesters, warning that considering the Lagos CP for promotion while the allegations remain unresolved could undermine public confidence in the police disciplinary system.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They also demanded justice and compensation for protesters injured during the crackdown and called on the commission to take appropriate disciplinary action if the allegations are proven.