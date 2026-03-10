Nigeria: Former Super Eagles Coach Adegboye Onigbinde Is Dead

Beyond the national team, Onigbinde achieved notable success at the club level, particularly with Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan

Former Nigeria national team coach, Festus Adegboye Onigbinde, is dead.

The family of the veteran football tactician confirmed his passing on Monday, describing him as a revered patriarch and respected figure in Nigerian football.

In a statement issued on behalf of the family, Bolade Adesuyi announced the death of the Modakeke High Chief.

The statement read:

"With great gratitude to God for a life well spent.

We announce the passing of this great man, a Modakeke High Chief, the 1st indigenous Nigerian Super Eagles football coach, father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, High Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde, who passed unto the great beyond a couple of minutes ago."

The statement did not immediately disclose the cause of death.

Onigbinde was widely regarded as one of Nigeria's most influential football tacticians, with a career spanning several decades in coaching and administration.

He became one of the earliest Nigerian coaches to obtain elite coaching qualifications, earning a German Grade A coaching licence in 1976. He further expanded his technical knowledge by attending a coaching course in Brazil in 1981, at a time when few African coaches had such exposure.

In 1982, he was appointed head coach of the Super Eagles, becoming one of the earliest indigenous coaches to lead Nigeria's senior national team.

His tenure saw Nigeria reach the final of the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast. The team finished as runners-up after losing to Cameroon, but he was relieved of his duties shortly after the tournament despite the strong performance.

Beyond the national team, Onigbinde achieved notable success at the club level, particularly with Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan. In 1984, he led the Nigerian side to the final of the African Cup of Champions Clubs, now known as the CAF Champions League, where they narrowly lost to Egyptian club Zamalek.

Nearly two decades later, he returned to the national team during a turbulent period and was appointed coach ahead of the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan. Although Nigeria did not advance beyond the group stage, the tournament marked his appearance as a World Cup coach.

Away from the touchline, Onigbinde also played important roles in football administration and technical development. He served in technical capacities within the Nigeria Football Federation, including as Technical Director, where he helped shape coaching education and youth development policies.

In later years, he remained an influential voice in Nigerian football, frequently commenting on coaching standards, grassroots development and the administration of the sport.

Onigbinde is survived by his children, grandchildren and extended family. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family.