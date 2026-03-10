Ghana: 5 Dead in Renewed Violence At Gbinyiri

FIVE persons have been reported dead while others, including a child, have sustained gunshot wounds following renewed clashes at Gbinyiri in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

The clashes believed to be reprisal attacks followed a robbery attack allegedly carried out by persons believed to be of Fulani extraction.

Initial reports indicated that two persons had died while two others were injured.

However, further checks with hospital authorities and community leaders suggested that the casualty figures could be higher.

According to the District Chief Executive of Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, Mr Sintina Saaka, two bodies were initially deposited at a health facility on March 6, while one injured person was also receiving treatment.

Subsequent investigations revealed that additional bodies had been discovered in nearby communities.

Two of the victims were reportedly buried at Sawla, while another body was conveyed to Chanchere, bringing the number of Fulani victims to three.

The police have since launched search operations in nearby bush areas where additional bodies are believed to be located.

Mr Saaka indicated that another body was later found at the Bebe Uri enclave, bringing the number of Fulani victims to four.

When combined with the victim who was allegedly killed during the robbery attack, the death toll is believed to have reached five.

Meanwhile, several persons who sustained gunshot wounds are receiving medical treatment.

A visit to a health facility showed two injured Fulani men and a child believed to be about six or seven years old receiving treatment.

Community leaders later disclosed that two additional injured persons had been referred to a regional hospital for further treatment.

This brings the number of injured persons to five.

One of the injured persons is said to be a Fulani man who works with the chief of Guniri.

The DCE said the violence was triggered by anger among residents following the robbery attack in which a victim was reportedly shot dead after refusing to surrender his belongings.

Residents of nearby communities are said to have launched reprisal attacks on Fulani settlers believed to be living in the area.

Security personnel have since been deployed to the enclave to restore calm while investigations continue.

The police are expected to confirm the casualty figures after completing search operations in the surrounding bush areas.

Residents have been urged to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as investigations into the incident continue.

Mr Saaka stated that the District Security Council (DISEC) has directed the police to take full control of the situation and act to prevent further escalation of the attacks in order to restore peace in the area.

