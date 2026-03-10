Ghana: Robbery Suspect Killed - 19 Arrested in Anti-Drug Swoops

THE Northern Regional Police Command has intensified security operations across major highways and communities following growing concerns about highway robberies, armed attacks on motorists and illicit drug activities.

At a press briefing in Tamale, the Northern Regional Police Commander, Wisdom Lavoe, said the command had stepped up operations to clamp down on robbery and other criminal activities.

The measures include additional snap checkpoints, reinforced night patrols and police escort services for vehicles travelling after dark.

According to the command, the operations target criminal gangs operating along key highways and within the Tamale Metropolis.

Motorists and transport operators have been advised to exercise caution when travelling at night and to cooperate with police personnel at checkpoints.

Residents were also urged to volunteer credible information on suspicious activities to help prevent crime and facilitate arrests.

In a related development, a suspected armed robber was killed during a confrontation linked to a highway robbery incident. His accomplices reportedly fled into nearby bushes, abandoning their motorbikes.

Police retrieved a single-barrel gun loaded with one live cartridge, four additional live cartridges in an ammunition belt, a talisman adorned with cowries tied around the suspect's waist and hand, and a keypad mobile phone.

The body of the suspect and another victim who died in the incident were conveyed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where they were confirmed dead and deposited at the morgue pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, police have intensified operations against illicit drug trafficking in Tamale. Intelligence-led swoops in suspected drug-peddling areas, including Aboabo Forest and the Taxi Rank area, have led to the arrest of 19 suspects and the retrieval of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

FROM: GEOFFREY BUTA, TAMALE

