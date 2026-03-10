Ghana: CID Announces Major Arrests As Police Tackle Child Abuse, Lynching, Cable Theft Cases

THE Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has disclosed a series of arrests and ongoing investigations that have reverberated across the country.

The operations cover the arrest of a pastor accused of child sexual abuse, the lynching of a Liberian national in Accra, the seizure of stolen electricity cables in Tema, and the reopening of unresolved murder and disappearance cases.

CID Director General, Lydia Yaako Donkor, told journalists at a joint briefing with the Cyber Security Authority in Accra yesterday that the measures formed part of intelligence-led efforts to combat cybercrime, child exploitation, economic offences and other serious crimes affecting people and national infrastructure.

She said the briefing also sought to update the public on the police's latest operations and to encourage citizens to provide information that could assist law enforcement.

On the first case, she emphasised that a lead pastor of Mahanaim Christian Centre at Ankaful in the Central Region, Ebenezer Conduah, 45, was arrested on March 6, 2026 at Woraba, a suburb of Eguase in Cape Coast, during a joint operation with the Cyber Security Authority and National Security.

Investigations, she stated, revealed that the pastor had allegedly subjected a 13-year-old girl to repeated sexual abuse in his home from August 2021, under the guise of spiritual counselling and behavioural correction, while recording the acts on his mobile devices and at times forcing the victim to hold pornographic materials on camera.

The abuse came to light after the survivor confided in her school headmistress, prompting a formal complaint to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit.

Ms Donkor added that laptops, hard drives and mobile devices recovered from the suspect's home were undergoing forensic examination. The pastor was remanded into custody and scheduled to reappear in court on March 27.

Turning to the second case, she disclosed the Homicide Unit had taken over investigations into the lynching of Austin Tengbeh, a 24-year-old Liberian national, at Sakumono Lashibi, Accra, on February 27, 2026. Five suspects were arrested and remanded.

She condemned the act of mob justice and urged the public to report criminal activity rather than taking the law into their own hands.

In Tema, she said the police, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, uncovered over 100 drums of stolen Electricity Company of Ghana cables at Sentuo Company in the Kpone Industrial Area. Ten suspects, including Ghanaian and Chinese nationals, were arrested in connection with the operation.

Finally, Ms Donkor noted that the CID Cold Case Unit had reopened several high-profile cases, including the disappearance of Paulina Lamisi Akanbodiipo, the murder of Stella Adzoa Potakey Donkor in Tema Gulf City, the killing of Anthony Kudzo Ahiamah at Oyarifa, and the fatal stabbing of Francis Yaw Frimpong, known as Nana Pooley, during a football match.

She appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could aid investigations.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

