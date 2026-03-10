Nigeria: Tinubu Mourns Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Adegboye Onigbinde

10 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has sympathised with the family and associates of renowned football administrator and former Super Eagles head coach, High Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde.

Chief Onigbinde passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

The President extended his condolences to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the National Sports Commission (NSC), professional colleagues and fans of the administrator who distinguished himself as the first indigenous coach of the Super Eagles in 1982.

President Tinubu commended the contributions of the Modakeke high chief to the development of grassroots football and to the strengthening of football administration in Nigeria.

He acknowledged the historic leadership of Chief Onigbinde, who guided the Super Eagles to the Africa Cup of Nations final in 1984.

The President stated that the accomplished football manager will be remembered for his discipline, integrity, foresight, and passion for the round-leather game.

He prayed for the repose of the departed and comfort for his family.

