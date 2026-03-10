Nigeria: CAF Champions League Winner to Pocket N8.3billion, Confederation Cup N5.58billion

10 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) President Dr Patrice Motsepe has announced a USD 2 Million increase in the Prize Money for the winner of the CAF Champions League and a further USD 2 Million increase for the winner of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The winner of the CAF Champions League 2025/26 will receive USD 6 Million (N8.3billion), a 50 per cent increase, while the victor in the CAF Confederation Cup will receive USD 4 Million (N5.58billion), a 100per cent increase.

In the five years of Dr Patrice Motsepe's leadership of CAF, the Prize Money for the winner of the CAF Champions League has increased from USD 2.5 million to USD 6 million, a 140 per cent increase.

In the same period, the Prize Money for the winner of the CAF Confederation Cup has increased from USD 1.250 million to USD 4 million, a 220 per cent increase.

The latest increases take the overall prize money and solidarity payments to African Clubs to over USD 42 Million per season, an increase of 114 per cent since Dr Motsepe was elected CAF President.

Comparatively, in 2021, CAF allocated USD 18.8 Million in total cash for Clubs in Prize Money.

