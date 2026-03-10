Liberia: Judges Take Boakai Admin to Court

10 March 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lincoln G. Peters

Temple of Justice, Monrovia, Liberia, March 10, 2026: Judges of the Judiciary have taken the government of Liberia to the Supreme Court over unpaid salaries and benefits, stemming from the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) administration's 2018 salary harmonization policy.

Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay made the disclosure on Monday, March 9, 2026, during the formal opening of the Supreme Court's March Term.

In his address, Chief Justice Gbeisay reminded the Boakai administration that the unconstitutional deduction of judges' salaries and benefits under the so-called harmonization remains unresolved.

"The judges' complaint is pending before the Supreme Court, but the Court prefers to resolve this matter through cooperation and coordination among the three branches of government. Moreover, your government demonstrated good faith by making a partial payment in 2024," Chief Justice Gbeisay stated.

He also commended the Unity Party (UP) administration for the steady increase in the Judiciary's annual budget, though he did not specify the figures. Chief Justice Gbeisay noted that, before President Joseph N. Boakai assumed office, the Judiciary received less than 3% of the national budget.

He further acknowledged the current government's commitment to upholding the rule of law, emphasizing that "the safety of the State is the greatest law, and correspondingly, the safety of the legal profession is the greatest rule."

"The Judiciary is undoubtedly the custodian of our democracy; when the law is neglected, the State is neglected," he concluded.

The Supreme Court opened for the March Term on Monday, March 9, 2026. The ceremony was attended by President Joseph N. Boakai, House Speaker Richard N. Koon, members of the diplomatic community, lawyers, judicial officials, and other government ministers.

Remarks were also made by the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) and the Minister of Justice during the opening event.

