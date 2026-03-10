President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has issued a strong directive to Commerce Minister Magdalene Ellen Dagoseh, urging swift action to stabilize market prices in Liberia.

The president warned that the inability to deliver on this front could cost the minister her job, sparking debate among citizens and stakeholders.

In Monrovia, Jean Tonia Gondy noted that President Boakai has been clear in cabinet meetings about his expectations. "Whenever we meet as a cabinet, any decision we take must be implemented.

It shouldn't be that someone goes out and plays games," Gondy commented, referencing the president's insistence on accountability. Gondy also mentioned the president's warning about "fake fans" among cabinet members, stressing that ministers must take ownership of their duties. "The president wants her to step up her game and ensure the public sees results in price control," Gondy said.

Other citizens argue that the issue demands a broader approach. Sompon Dargbe emphasized the need for local production, saying, "The president also needs to address commerce from an agricultural perspective. Many goods coming into Liberia could be produced locally, creating jobs and controlling prices." Dargbe called for investment in institutions such as BWI and NVTC to train young Liberians in manufacturing, which would help stabilize prices for goods such as shoes, bags, and toys.

Jutar Monk pointed to persistent price hikes in transportation and rice, criticizing the Commerce Ministry's effectiveness. "The commerce minister isn't working. She needs to go into the streets and directly arrange prices because citizens should see results if the government claims to reduce costs," Monk asserted.

Rufuson Diggs III highlighted the challenge of controlling prices without strong domestic production and cautioned President Boakai against using threats as a political tactic. "Without proper domestic production, controlling prices is difficult," Diggs warned.

Meanwhile, Robert Political Zlatan Ibrahimovic called for collaboration, urging the president to convene a roundtable discussion with the Ministries of Justice, Finance, and Commerce to develop concrete pricing policies rather than resorting to public threats.

Akoi Kesselly echoed the sentiment that price control requires teamwork, stating, "The president should lead discussions with business owners and stakeholders, not leave it all to the Commerce Minister."

As Liberia grapples with global economic pressures, citizens and observers are calling for a collaborative, multifaceted approach to price stabilization--balancing government oversight with local production initiatives to secure sustainable solutions.