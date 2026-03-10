Liberia: Pregnant Woman Taken Into Custody

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) has confirmed that the fourth suspect linked to the alleged murder of Liberian national Austin Tengbeh has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

Authorities said the fourth suspect is a pregnant woman, and due to her condition, legal documents were signed on her behalf by her lawyer.

Speaking on the Morning Watch program, Commissioner of Police for Crime Services, Johnny Dean, said the LNP has been closely coordinating with its Ghanaian counterpart throughout the investigation. He stated, "The Liberia National Police has been duly informed by its Ghanaian counterpart that all suspects linked to the case have been arraigned before a court in Ghana."

Commissioner Dean noted that while some social media commentary has been troubling, the Ghana Police Service is ensuring that all suspects are brought before the law. He urged citizens of both Liberia and Ghana to exercise restraint and allow the legal process to take its course. This statement was also highlighted in a release issued on March 9, 2026, by DCP Sam K. Collins, Chief of Public Affairs of the Liberia National Police.

The alleged murder of Tengeeh, a 26-year-old Liberian, occurred on February 27, 2026, at an apartment complex in Lashibi near Sakumono, Greater Accra Region, Ghana. Preliminary investigations indicate that Tengeeh had visited his brother with his girlfriend when the building caretaker allegedly accused him of attempting theft.

The accusation reportedly triggered a commotion that drew nearby residents, who allegedly attacked and assaulted Tengeeh, resulting in a fatal mob beating. A police patrol team responded to a distress call and rushed him to the Sakumono Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was later deposited at the Lashibi Funeral Home for preservation and autopsy.

Following the incident, the Accra Regional Police Command arrested three suspects: Vincent Adzikah (38), Francis Amuzu (44), and William Addison (34). The fourth suspect, Enoch Mensah, was initially wanted but an unidentified pregnant woman, has been apprehended.

The case has sparked outrage among Liberians in Ghana and abroad and has reignited discussions about mob justice, a recurring issue in parts of West Africa where suspected criminals are attacked by crowds instead of being handed over to law enforcement.

Investigations by the Ghana Police continue as authorities work to determine the full circumstances surrounding Tengeeh's death and ensure that all responsible parties are brought to justice.