Liberia: New Initiative Trains African Mayors in Land-Based Municipal Revenue

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), has launched a strategic initiative to strengthen and unlock land-based revenues for African city leaders.

Speaking at the colorful launch event, Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, emphasized, "Land must finance the growth of the country."

The continental initiative seeks to equip African city leaders with practical tools for sustainable urban financing. "Land is one of the most valuable resources cities possess, yet it remains largely underleveraged across our continent," Minister Ngafuan noted.

"When managed effectively, land-based revenue systems--such as property taxation, land value capture, betterment levies, and development charges--can generate sustainable financing for urban development," he added.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The training, hosted by the Monrovia City Corporation in partnership with the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy and the University of Pretoria, brings together mayors, urban planners, finance officials, and policy experts from across Liberia. Participants will explore how cities can leverage land as a sustainable source of municipal revenue.

Highlighting Africa's rapid urbanization, Minister Ngafuan stressed the urgency for cities to mobilize resources locally. "By 2050, Africa's urban population will triple. The question before city leaders is whether urbanization will become a driver of prosperity or deepen inequality and strain resources," he said.

He explained that traditional financing models--relying on national transfers, donor support, or borrowing--are insufficient for the scale of urban development demands.

Minister Ngafuan pointed to Liberia's reforms to strengthen municipal finance and land governance, including the Real Estate Expansion Project, which has registered over 20,000 properties in Margibi and Grand Bassa counties, bringing them into the tax system for the first time. "This demonstrates that capacity can be built even in post-conflict settings when political will meets technical support," he said.

Minister Ngafuan also announced that Liberia is modernizing its zoning framework for the first time since 1958. On March 5, 2026, the government issued Zoning Implementation Regulations to guide orderly urban growth and land-based financing. These reforms are supported by the $40 million Liberia Urban Resilience Project funded by the World Bank.

In special remarks, Monrovia Mayor John-Charuk Saah Siafa highlighted the importance of the training in helping cities use their land to generate revenue and improve urban services. "This program is a new way of thinking about how cities can finance development and use land as a key resource," Mayor Siafa said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that as African cities grow rapidly and face financial challenges, the program aims to show how existing resources--especially land--can be better utilized to fund infrastructure, housing, sanitation, and other public services.

Mayor Siafa praised the collaboration with the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy and the University of Pretoria Policy Hub, saying the program combines global expertise with African realities. Participants will learn practical tools, including property taxation, land valuation, land value capture, and municipal land management. Peer learning, he emphasized, is a central part of the training.

Mayor Siafa added that strong financial systems enable cities to invest in infrastructure, improve services, expand public spaces, and create safer, more livable environments for residents and businesses. He urged participants to use the knowledge gained to implement practical strategies in their cities and strengthen local governance across Liberia.

The training is being facilitated by Enrique Silva, Chief Program Officer of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, and Professor Nara Monkam, Chair in Municipal Finance at the University of Pretoria, among others.