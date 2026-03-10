Nigeria: 2027 - Idoma Will Stand With Alia - - Onjeh Fires Back At Moro

The 2023 APC Benue South Senatorial Candidate, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has dismissed Senator Abba Moro's call urging Idoma voters to turn against Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia in 2027, describing it as another desperate political move that does not align with realities on ground or the mood across Benue South.

Onjeh said the statement follows a pattern Benue South people already recognise from Senator Moro and elements of the PDP who, over the years, have relied on shifting political gimmicks to keep the zone tied down.

He recalled that at different election cycles they came forward with changing narratives to sway the people, including repeated assurances about the creation of Apa State, a promise that never materialised.

He said the same bloc also spent years warning Benue South people that, as a minority zone, they could not afford to be in opposition. He therefore described their present posture as contradictory and self serving.

According to Onjeh, Senator Moro himself has not said Governor Alia is not performing. He said the senator's argument rests mainly on claims of inequality, yet such claims collapse once facts are carefully examined.

He added that if Senator Moro was sincere, he would have presented empirical evidence by placing side by side what past administrations he worked with actually delivered for Benue South and what the present government is doing. He said serious public debate should be based on facts, not selective outrage.

The former Chairman of the Governing Board of the Project Development Institute, PRODA, Enugu, pointed to ongoing infrastructure projects across Benue South as clear proof of deliberate development under the Alia administration. He cited the Igumale Agila road corridor in Ado Local Government Area, the ongoing Oju Awajir road project in Oju Local Government Area, and road works progressing in Agatu and neighbouring communities as practical examples of development already in motion.

He also pointed to the rehabilitation of the Otobi Waterworks, noting that residents of Otukpo and surrounding communities endured years of severe water shortage under earlier administrations. According to him, renewed intervention has restored water access and brought visible relief to the people.

Onjeh said development in the state capital should also not be twisted for political mischief. He stressed that Makurdi belongs to all Benue people, including Benue South, and no sensible person should pretend otherwise. He said just as citizens admire modernising capitals in other states, they should equally be proud of improvements in their own state capital. According to him, projects ongoing in Makurdi are part of development for the entire state, not the property of one zone. He added that development is also steadily reaching other parts of the state, including Benue South communities.

He cited ongoing water projects in Ogbadibo Local Government Area, including works at Olachagbaha in Otukpa District and another in Owukpa, while noting that another water scheme has also been marked for Orokam. According to him, these interventions address longstanding needs in those communities and reflect practical governance beyond political talk.

Onjeh further cited the ongoing construction of technical and vocational training schools across the four federal constituencies of Benue South, describing them as major investments in youth empowerment and long term educational and economic development. He noted that these are entirely new schools being built from the ground up to international standards with facilities designed to equip young people with practical skills for modern industry. According to him, construction is ongoing at the various project locations across the constituencies.

The former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, also addressed the issue of appointments, stressing that Benue South currently holds several strategic positions in the state cabinet. He noted that ministries such as Finance; Education and Knowledge Management; Health and Human Services; Information, Culture and Tourism; Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change; and Women Affairs are all being led by individuals from the zone. According to him, this alone weakens claims of marginalisation.

Onjeh said Governor Alia should not be blamed for developments at the federal level regarding appointments. He noted that federal appointments are largely shaped at the centre by powerful political actors beyond the control of the state government. He added that Senator Moro knows who influences that process and should direct his concerns appropriately rather than attempt to shift blame to the governor.

He added that public reports have consistently indicated that senators receive about ₦2 billion annually for constituency and zonal intervention projects, while members of the House of Representatives receive about ₦1 billion for similar interventions. According to him, Senator Moro should explain to Benue South people what visible development those funds have produced under his watch instead of raising fresh political distractions.

Onjeh further stated that Senator Moro's criticism fits into a broader pattern of attacks on the Alia administration that has, from the beginning, involved working with disgruntled elements within the APC who have consistently tried to undermine the governor's leadership.

He said it was troubling that while many stakeholders across the country are mobilising their people toward stronger relevance at the national level, Senator Moro appears more interested in leading Benue South into a position that could weaken its voice in federal affairs and diminish its relevance nationally.

Onjeh said if Senator Moro truly means well for Benue South, he should be mobilising the people for stronger participation at the national level, particularly in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He recalled that during the last general elections, the immediate past governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, came to Benue South and openly campaigned for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He noted that the presidential outcome in Benue later showed a clear contrast, as the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, secured stronger support in the Tiv speaking areas while the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, performed better in Benue South.

According to him, when the federal government was constituted, political reality shaped representation at the centre. He said appointments at that level often reflect electoral alignment and participation, stressing that Benue South must not again allow itself to be drawn into positions that weaken its standing nationally.

He maintained that Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia's midterm record has already surpassed the performance of previous administrations, stressing that the results so far speak clearly for themselves. He urged Benue people to keep faith with Governor Alia's leadership, describing him as a public spirited leader with vision and foresight for the future of the state.

According to him, development is already visible and will continue to spread steadily across communities. He noted that no government can meet every demand at once, but with consistency, patience, and committed leadership, progress will continue to meet the expectations of the people.

He said development comes in phases and will gradually reach every part of the state. Onjeh therefore called on Benue people to vote Governor Alia back into office and expressed hope for a peaceful and crisis free tenure ahead, which he said the coming administration promises.

Vanguard News