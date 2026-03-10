Ghana: Fuel Supply Disruption Not Linked to Icums - Ghana Link

Ghana Link Network Services Ltd., the operators of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), has refuted allegations circulating in the media that technical failures within its platform are responsible for the ongoing fuel supply shortages across Ghana.

The operator's rebuttal, issued in Accra yesterday, addressed claims attributed to Star Oil, which suggested that persistent downtime on the ICUMS platform since Friday was preventing Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) from lifting petroleum products for distribution.

Ghana Link described the allegations as "false, misleading, and wholly without basis," asserting that the ICUMS platform had remained fully operational throughout the period in question.

According to the company, internal monitoring and engagement with key stakeholders confirmed that the actual disruption lies elsewhere.

The statement further noted that the claims had unfairly cast doubt on the integrity of a critical national trade facilitation tool.

"We, therefore, call on Star Oil to immediately withdraw the statement and issue an unqualified public apology for putting false and misleading information into the public domain," the statement said.

Ghana Link reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards of operational reliability and transparency as it continues to support stakeholders in the trade sector.