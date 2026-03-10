Ghana: Times Ladies Mark International Women's Day

10 March 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Times Ladies Association, the female wing of the New Times Corporation, yesterday celebrated International Women's Day with a strong call for women to pursue higher education and position themselves for leadership roles in society.

The celebration brought together female staff and management of the corporation in an atmosphere of reflection, encouragement, and renewed commitment to women's empowerment.

Clad in vibrant African prints, the women filled the venue with color and energy, symbolizing unity, strength, and pride as they marked the global day dedicated to celebrating women's achievements.

The event featured lively interactions, shared experiences, and messages of encouragement among participants, reinforcing the importance of unity and support among women as a powerful tool to overcome barriers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

The celebration was held under the theme: 'Rights. Justice. Action. For all women and girls,' with the campaign message "Give to Gain."

Addressing the gathering, the President of the Association, Mrs Georgina Naa-Maku Quaittoo, encouraged young women to take their education seriously, advance academically, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

According to her, education builds confidence and enables women to participate in decision-making at all levels of society. She urged young women to remain focused on their academic goals, develop leadership skills, make positive decisions, and inspire others.

Mr Alfred Koomson, Channel Marketing and Circulation Manager, highlighted the critical roles women play in society, noting that men must recognise the support and contributions of women. He thanked women for their dedication as mothers, caregivers, professionals, and leaders, emphasizing that society would be incomplete without their sacrifices.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.