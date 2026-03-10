Ghana: Times Ladies Mark International Women's Day

Times Ladies Association, the female wing of the New Times Corporation, yesterday celebrated International Women's Day with a strong call for women to pursue higher education and position themselves for leadership roles in society.

The celebration brought together female staff and management of the corporation in an atmosphere of reflection, encouragement, and renewed commitment to women's empowerment.

Clad in vibrant African prints, the women filled the venue with color and energy, symbolizing unity, strength, and pride as they marked the global day dedicated to celebrating women's achievements.

The event featured lively interactions, shared experiences, and messages of encouragement among participants, reinforcing the importance of unity and support among women as a powerful tool to overcome barriers.

The celebration was held under the theme: 'Rights. Justice. Action. For all women and girls,' with the campaign message "Give to Gain."

Addressing the gathering, the President of the Association, Mrs Georgina Naa-Maku Quaittoo, encouraged young women to take their education seriously, advance academically, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

According to her, education builds confidence and enables women to participate in decision-making at all levels of society. She urged young women to remain focused on their academic goals, develop leadership skills, make positive decisions, and inspire others.

Mr Alfred Koomson, Channel Marketing and Circulation Manager, highlighted the critical roles women play in society, noting that men must recognise the support and contributions of women. He thanked women for their dedication as mothers, caregivers, professionals, and leaders, emphasizing that society would be incomplete without their sacrifices.