Ghana: Commonwealth Day - Ghana Reaffirms Commitment to Global Peace, Democracy

Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to global peace, democratic governance and multilateral cooperation to ensure stability and shared prosperity across nations.

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, said the country remained firmly committed to promoting democracy, human rights and sustainable development as part of its contribution to international peace and cooperation.

"Our shared commitment to the values of democracy, good governance, peace, cooperation and shared prosperity is not lip service but an investment in global peace, security and stability and a down payment for solidarity and multilateralism," he stated.

Mr Muntaka made the remarks at a flag-raising ceremony in Accra yesterday to commemorate Commonwealth Day.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

On the theme: 'Unlocking Opportunities Together for a Prosperous Commonwealth,' this year's celebration focuses on fostering collaboration among 56 member countries to tackle challenges, drive economic growth, and advance shared values of sustainability, resilience, and democracy.

Observed annually among member countries of the Commonwealth of Nations, the day highlights the importance of democracy, good governance and international cooperation among member states.

Mr Muntaka reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening democratic governance, protecting human rights and promoting sustainable development within the Commonwealth communities.

He said ongoing initiatives, including constitutional review processes and development policies under the current administration, reflected the government's resolve to build a resilient and prosperous future for the citizenry.

The minister further noted that the world increasingly confronted by historical injustices, conflict, climate change and economic uncertainty, no country could solve global challenges in isolation.

He, therefore, stressed the need for stronger partnership and cooperation among nations to maintain global peace and advance inclusive development.

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Christian Rogg, in a remark praised the enduring values and principles of justice, democracy, opportunity, compassion and mutual respect that have sustained the Commonwealth over the years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that the Commonwealth's greatest asset was its youth and called on member states to ensure that, "they inherit not only hope and ambition, but also worlds in which they can flourish."

"Working together, we can ensure that the Commonwealth continues to stand as a force for good, grounded in community, committed to restorative sustainability that delivers returns on investment, enriched by culture, steadfast in its care for our planet and united in friendship and service to its people," he elaborated.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, also stressed the need for sustained partnerships among member States to build a future of hope and prosperity for citizens.