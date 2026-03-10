Liberia: Administrative Sabotage, Organized Hypocrisy, Deep State, and Subversion - the Fragility of Governance in Liberia

opinion

Administrative sabotage often involves unelected officials using their positions to obstruct or undermine the policies of their superiors.

Francois de La Rochefoucauld described hypocrisy as "homage vice pays to virtue."

"Always assume incompetence before looking for conspiracy." -- Niccolò Machiavelli

"Be extra careful in the work environment with those who like to maintain their position through charm and being political... They will slander and sabotage you without any warning." -- Robert Greene.

"Organized hypocrisy occurs when institutions maintain a gap between their rhetoric and their actual decisions to navigate conflicting pressures." Unknown.

"Hypocrisy can afford to be magnificent in its promises, for never intending to go beyond promise, and it costs nothing." -- Edmund Burke.

"A hypocrite is the kind of politician who would cut down a redwood tree, then mount the stump and make a speech for conservation." -- Adlai Stevenson.

The "deep state" refers to a perceived network of unelected government officials who exert power independently of political leadership. Unknown.

"Hidden from view, it [the deep state] orchestrates complex schemes across a half-dozen agencies, buries incriminating documents, compromises inconvenient opponents with spurious allegations" -- NPR Opinion

Hon. Edward Wesee: Policy-Private Expert: The most dangerous people in any organization or government are those who gossip and carry unwarranted stories about others to the boss. Fear them.

Dr. Anthony Fallah Swaray-Non-Profit and Project Management Guru: Subversion typically involves an attempt to transform or destroy an established order from within.

"Art talks about life; it's subversive." -- Tahar Rahim.

By: Austin S Fallah - A True Son of the Planet Earth Soil: fallahas@yahoo.com.

In the intricate web of governance, the roles and responsibilities of appointed officials extend beyond mere execution of duties; they embody a critical agreement with the populace to uphold principles of trust and synergy.

This pact is sacred. However, when it is undermined by public officials engaging in acts of betrayal, such as leaking confidential information and spreading destructive gossip, it transforms the essence of governance into a sordid spectacle of administrative sabotage, organized hypocrisy, deep state machinations, and subversion.

In Liberia, this betrayal manifests dangerously among government officials in the executive branch, as excellently laid out in a cabinet meeting by the presidency of Liberia.

Their actions undermine not only the integrity of government decisions but also the public's trust in the very institutions designed to serve them.

It is critical to delineate how these actions of betrayal threaten the fabric of governance.

When officials agree to confidentiality surrounding strategic discussions aimed at promoting the greater good, they are essentially establishing a social contract with their colleagues and citizens.

By breaking that contract, they exchange their professional integrity for ephemeral social currency, derived from gossip and intrigue.

This behavior is especially pernicious in a post-conflict setting like Liberia, where political stability is tenuous, and the population remains acutely sensitive to government inefficacy and corruption.

Administrative sabotage, in this context, is not just a personal failing of character; it constitutes a systemic threat to the legitimacy and functionality of government.

When officials opt to prioritize personal agendas or factional alliances over their formal commitments, they create factions that disrupt unity and inhibit progress, and could lead to vandalism and hooliganism.

A divided administration is ill-equipped to address pressing issues such as poverty, health crises, educational deficits, and infrastructure decay.

Moreover, as trust erodes among officials and between the government and citizens, the capacity for collective action diminishes, ultimately leading to paralysis in governance.

One can not ignore the profound complications wrought by organized hypocrisy among government officials.

Individuals in power may present a façade of integrity and commitment, while behind the curtain lies a reality steeped in duplicity.

This hypocrisy breeds discontent and disenfranchisement among citizens who expect transparency and accountability from their leaders.

When the leaders they look to for guidance are instead embroiled in gossip and personal intrigue, the gap between ideals and reality widens, resulting in cynicism and apathy toward civic engagement.

In a nation like Liberia, which has emerged from the shadows of civil unrest and political instability, such disengagement risks reverting the country to a state of chaos.

The concept of a "deep state" further complicates this narrative, suggesting an entrenched network of government officials working clandestinely to exert influence or obstruct reform efforts.

This clandestine maneuvering thrives in environments where transparency is lacking and where officials are allowed to act in their self-interest without accountability.

The existence of a deep state contributes to the perception that the government operates not for the people but for an exclusive elite who feel they are untouchable (the presidency says you can be touched), a perilous sentiment that can reignite conflicts, exacerbate divisions, and stymie development efforts.

While the notion of a deep state often evokes fears of conspiracy, it is important to recognize that its roots are nourished by the very behaviors observed among invisible disgruntled officials.

When whispers and backdoor dealings poison the dialogue, when the government's mission becomes warped by personal aspirations, it is not unfounded to suggest that subversive elements could seize control of the narrative.

A government rife with internal divisions and sabotage becomes vulnerable to those who would undermine its authority.

The social contract between government and citizens demands a level of trust that, once broken, is notoriously difficult to restore.

For Liberia, this situation prompts a critical question: What becomes of a government when its officials prioritize their social standing over commitment to public service?

The answer from the presidency is that you will go (meaning you shall be fired).

A divided government can hardly deliver on its electoral promises or enact policies that address its citizens' pressing needs.

The resulting chaos often results in the illusion of progress while neglecting the critical investments in governance that are fundamental to stability.

It is imperative to confront this disunity with a plan rooted in accountability and integrity.

Governments must establish clear ethical guidelines for their officials, fostering an environment where loyalty to the mission supersedes personal interests.

Training programs that emphasize confidentiality, commitment, and collaboration among officials could mitigate the destructive tendencies identified herein.

Regular evaluations and audits of government operations would serve as mechanisms for accountability, allowing citizens to assess the performance of their elected and appointed representatives actively.

Furthermore, it is crucial for civil society and the media to play an active role in exposing administrative sabotage and organized hypocrisy.

Open dialogue platforms that facilitate discourse among citizens, political leaders, and watchdog organizations can empower the populace.

When citizens are informed and engaged, they are more likely to hold their leaders accountable for their actions and demand the integrity they deserve.

As Liberia continues to build upon the fragile successes of its fledgling democracy, it must remain vigilant against the temptations of opportunism.

Administrative sabotage and subversion will haunt this new political landscape unless addressed with deliberate action and public engagement.

The stakes are high; they involve not only the reputation of individuals but the trust the public places in an entire governing body.

The attributes of disloyalty, political subversion, and administrative sabotage are virulent threats to sound governance in Liberia.

As witnessed through the lens of current governmental turmoil, these destructive behaviors undermine the vital stronghold of social cohesion and trust, thereby crippling the government's capacity to serve effectively.

A divided government cannot fulfill its electoral promises and will inevitably falter in the face of societal challenges.

The imperative remains clear: rebuild the social contract through transparent governance, cultivate ethical leadership, and empower citizens to demand accountability.

Only then can Liberia begin to transform its narrative of discord into one of progress and unity, ensuring that it truly serves the greater good.