Liberia: Wongosol Lauds President Boakai

10 March 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Naneka a. Hoffman

'The Women Non-Governmental Organization Secretariat of Liberia (Wongosol) has commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for substantially increasing women's representation in key government roles.

Esther Davis Yango, Wongosol's Executive Director, noted that under the current administration, Liberian women hold more decision-making positions than at any point in the nation's history.

Yango made these remarks on Monday during an interview on ELBC Radio, which coincided with Liberia's celebration of International Women's Day.

She highlighted Wongosol's ongoing advocacy and empowerment initiatives for young Liberian women and girls, encouraging them to pursue leadership positions, including roles in the Legislature and the Executive Branch.

While acknowledging strides made toward gender equality in the cabinet, Yango stressed that additional efforts are needed--particularly at the local government level--to ensure even greater empowerment.

She emphasized that Liberian women possess the qualifications, skills, and competencies to effectively manage significant government offices and bring unique strengths to leadership and management.

Yango called for increased representation of qualified women across all sectors--the Legislature, Judiciary, and Executive--to drive national growth and development.

She also expressed hope that Liberia could elect another female president within the next five years, following the legacy of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Yango concluded by urging voters to elect more women to the Legislature in the 2029 elections, underscoring that increased women's participation in governance is long overdue.

