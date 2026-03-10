Nigeria: Nbbf Presidential Aspirant, Igoche Mark, Outlines Unity Agenda

Igoche Mark, a prominent basketball promoter and initiator of the Mark D' Ball Basketball Championship, has revealed his first task as president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) will be to broker unity among stakeholders in the sport.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja over the weekend, Mark emphasised the importance of peace and unity for progress, saying, "The first thing I will do when elected as president of NBBF is to unite the house. We must come together because a house divided against itself cannot stand."

He added, "Every individual in this sport has something unique to offer. We are very versatile; there's no place you go to in the world without seeing a Nigerian doing exploits in the basketball ecosystem."

Mark expressed his intention to channel energy towards developing the game at home, stating, "We must be intentional by channeling all our energy to positively develop the game at home, and that responsibility falls on me when elected as president of NBBF."

Regarding claims that he lacks the required experience to run the NBBF, Mark responded, "Opportunity must be first presented to an individual before experience is gained. Running a federation like the NBBF is not a one-man affair but by a board. I think that claim makes no logical sense because I don't think any former NBBF President is in the race," Mark concluded.