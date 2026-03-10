Nigeria: Shaibu, Olopade, Adeboye Others Thumb Up Diri At Newstap/Swan Five-Star Award

Governor of Bayelsa Senator, Senator Douye Diri, was at the weekend honoured with "Best Sports Governor Award" for his administrations development of sports infrastructure in the state.

The governor who was represented at the second edition of the annual Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Award by the state's Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Daniel Igali, was honoured along with the DG/CEO National Institute for Sports, Comrade Phillip Shaibu; Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Limited, Mrs. Yetunde Olopade; Grassroots Football Promoter/ Philanthropist, Chief Robert Daniel Onyeani; and Proprietor of Yacateco Boxing Promotions who also doubles as Vice President of Nigeria Boxing Federation, Hon. Omolei Yakubu Imadu.

Speaking at the event, Director General of National Institute for Sports (NIS), Comrade Philip Shaibu; Director General of National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade; and the Special Adviser to the President on Grassroots Sports, Adeyinka Anthony Adebayo all commended the Bayelsa governor for transforming sports infrastructure in the state which has led not only to the reduction of youth restiveness in the oil producing state but has positioned the state as one of the leading sports centres of excellence.

In their separate remarks, they described Governor Diri as a trail blazer in sports development in the country and hailed him for the hosting of various championships and the ongoing construction of a 25,000 capacity Olympic stadium in the state.

According to them, the Newstap/SWAN Five Star Award given to the governor did not come as a surprise because he's eminently qualified for the honour considering the transformation sports has gone through in his state.

" His award did not come to us as a surprise because this is a man that has used sports to create job opportunities for the youths, reduce youth restiveness and made the state a top podium finisher at the National Sports Festival and the Nigeria Delta Games.

"Governor Diri since assumption of office has being sponsoring the annual Douye Diri Wrestling Championship and the Prosperity Cup and recently approved the hosting of a 10-kilometer Marathon in the state to be organised in partnership with Nilayo Sports Limited.

"In order to encourage athletes of the state to excel, his government has instituted a reward system for athletes which has led to the state performing well at both the National Sports Festival and the Nigeria Delta Games.

"His investment in sports infrastructure made the National Sports Commission to grant Bayelsa State the hosting right of the 2027 National Sports Festival. So, we' proud of his achievements and we urge other governors to emulate him", they chorused.

The Newstap/ Five Star Award was instituted to recognize and honour individuals and organisations who have dedicated their time and resources in moving the country's sports forward.

President General of Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo also received a special recognition award at the ceremony.