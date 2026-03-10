Nigeria: Customised Plaques for 2026 Sportsville Award Arrive Lagos

Barely 20 days to the much-talked about 2026 Sportsville Awards, the customised plaques for the awardees are ready, just as former Green Eagles skipper, Dr Segun Odegbami MON, has confirmed his attendance at the ceremony.

The plaques, in glittering gold with Sportsville professionally inscribed, represents the uniqueness of the awards ceremony.

An excited Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville, Frank Ilaboya, said at the weekend that the arrival of the plaques signifies the readiness of the awards committee for this year's ceremony.

"It gives me joy that 20 days ahead, the plaques are ready, looking radiantly colourful.

"As usual, the plaques are customised and produced only for the Sportsville Awards Ceremony. You cannot find these plaques anywhere else.

"We feel the best way to honour and celebrate our distinguished awardees is to give them something they can boldly display in their shelfs," Mr Ilaboya added.

Meanwhile, former Green Eagles skipper, Dr Olusegun Odegbami, MON, the proprietor of the wave making Eagle 7 103FM, has confirmed his attendance at the event scheduled for the March 28, 2026 ceremony in Lagos.

"I have just received my invitation for the ceremony and I can assure you I will be there. This is a laudable programme that deserves the support of all sports lovers. This year will be my third appearance at the event and I dare say it's getting better year after year," observed the ex international fondly called Mathematical in his heyday with Eagles.

Just like Dr Odegbami, Ambassador Fanny Amun, fondly known as the "transformer of talents" after his historic U-17 World Cup in Japan 1993, has also confirmed he would be part of the ceremony.

"It is always a big honour to be part of your iconic programme that has made me very proud," Ambassador Amun a recipient in the last edition stressed with pride.

Frontline sports journalist and proprietor of BrilaFM, Dr Larry Izamoje, is to preside over the 2026 Sportsville Awards as Chairman of the Occasion.