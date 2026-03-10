Liberia: LFA Beginner Course - 37 Aspiring Female Referees Certified in Monrovia

Monrovia — Thirty-seven aspiring female referees have successfully completed a three-day beginner training course organized by the Liberia Football Association (LFA), marking a significant step in the drive to increase women's participation in football officiating across the country.

The training, which concluded on Saturday, March 7, was held at the LFA headquarters in Congo Town.

It brought together participants from Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, and Bong counties.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The curriculum was designed to equip the young officials with fundamental knowledge of the Laws of the Game and the physical preparation required for the modern era of football.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, LFA Third Vice President and Head of Women's Football, Jodie M. Reid-Seton, congratulated the participants for entering what she described as one of the most challenging roles in the sport.

"When you walk onto the pitch, you aren't just a female referee," Reid-Seton told the graduates. "Your gender doesn't define the competition or your competence, but your presence defines a culture."

She reiterated the LFA's commitment to building development pathways for referees and urged the newly trained officials to remain confident and focused on their professional goals.

Course instructor Stephen Kafi also lauded the group for their dedication, expressing optimism that many of the participants possess the potential to ascend to the professional ranks of match officiating.

Speaking on behalf of the class, Roseline G. Wesseh thanked the LFA for its investment in women's football development and encouraged her colleagues to remain committed to the craft.

The ceremony was also attended by Abraham Fahnbulleh, General Secretary of the Liberia Football Referees Association (LIFRA), and Referee Committee member Alex Nagbo.

LFA, British Embassy to Dedicate Bluefield Facility

In a related development, the LFA and the British Embassy in Liberia held a coordination meeting on March 6 to finalize plans for the dedication of newly constructed dressing rooms at the Bluefield Sports Ground.

The project, funded by the British Embassy, includes the construction of modern dressing rooms to serve players in the Talent Development Scheme (TDS) as well as those competing in the National Youth and Grassroots Leagues.

The dedication ceremony, which will include a one-day football tournament for girls aged 6 to 12, is scheduled for March 14 at Bluefield.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Soccer Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The planning session was attended by Simon Tooth, British Head of Mission and Chargé d'Affaires to Liberia, alongside LFA Second and Third Vice Presidents and members of the association's Technical Department.