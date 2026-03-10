Ghana: Planet One Announces Tvet Projects Worth $327m

PLANET One has announced its latest investment across three countries in West Africa in the TVET sector, a sector that holds strategic importance in the group's overall plan for the education sector in Africa.

The announcement comes at a time when several governments across emerging economies are providing a larger impetus towards the skilling of youth.

The group's capital commitment includes TVET projects in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region and reiterates its continued focus on investing in human capital to catalyse sustainable growth.

The projects across Togo, Guinea and Senegal will lead to additional capacities to train approximately 20,000 youth per year across sectors like automobile, agriculture, food processing, mining, construction, garment making, catering, machining, foundry and metal forging, hospitality and tourism, renewable energy, plumbing and many others.

The company also stated that the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) has extended a EUR 50 million line of credit to Planet One.

Sanjeev Mansotra, Chairman of Planet One, in a statement issued in Accra yesterday, said:

"We believe that skill development in the agriculture segment is imperative in any effort to increase income levels across the wider population. Our farm training and production centres will encourage youth engagement in agriculture and agribusiness and developing techniques to strengthen crop productivity, crop transformation and crop yield."

"By linking agricultural services with skills development and entrepreneurship support, the initiative enhances farmers' income, generates rural employment, and contributes directly to national food security," he noted.

The group stated that it is partnering with the government of Senegal to expand TVET through the development of 17 new vocational training centres nationwide.

By aligning curricula with industry needs and integrating apprenticeship-based practical training, the initiative directly tackles youth unemployment while strengthening key economic drivers including food security, infrastructure and industrial growth.

Mr Mansotra added that:

"The relevance of TVET is underscored by the size of the informal sector, which employs over 85 per cent of Africa's workforce. Despite rising school enrolment rate, too many young people remain unemployed or underemployed, as traditional curricula don't match job market realities."

"As Africa works to diversify its economies and reduce reliance on raw commodity exports, TVET becomes central to its growth strategy - linking education to employment and aspiration to achievement. Planet One's holistic implementation approach coupled with innovative funding models is enabling countries overcome these challenges and scale up robustly," he indicated.